World Cup qualifying reaction & Premier League news conferences

But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning.
Live Reporting
Mantej Mann
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
MirrorCopyright: Mirror TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph
'Harrys game'
Thursday's back pages
Daily Mirror
'Harry's hammer rescues Stones'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
Paper talk
Thursday's back pages
But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning.
Good morning!
It's the first day of the April and the international break is done and dusted!
We'll have all of the reaction to a busy week, plus coverage of some top flight news conferences as the Premier League returns...