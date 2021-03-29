Live

Internationals reaction - England beat Albania, Scotland draw in Israel, NI beaten

Matthew Henry

All times stated are UK

  1. Kane & Mount see England beat Albania

    Harry Kane
    Let's start with England...

    Gareth Southgate's side made it two wins from two in their World Cup qualifying group with a 2-0 win in Albania.

    Harry Kane and Mason Mount scored in a comfortable, solid victory.

    What did you make of it? Job done or underwhelming?

  2. Post update

    England, Scotland, Northern Ireland
    Sunday saw England win, Scotland draw and Northern Ireland lose.

    We're going to be reacting to that this morning. As ever I'd love you to get involved.

    We'll also be covering another defeat for England's Under-21s and more. Stay with me.

