Kilmarnock v Montrose

Scottish Cup last 16: Kilmarnock v Montrose - team news & build up

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Early start for cup and league

    Welcome to a very early start to our coverage of the Scottish Cup and league games in the Championship and Leagues 1 & 2.

    Kick-off times have been moved as the nation mourns the death of Prince Philip, whose funeral takes place this afternoon and with a nationwide one-minute silence at 15:00 BST.

    It means the Scottish Cup last-16 tie between Kilmarnock and Montrose starts at 11:45, with the league games kicking off quarter of an hour later. Two more cup ties are scheduled for 17:30.

    Stay with us for the build-up, live coverage and post-match reaction from those.

    Rugby Park is bathed in sunshine
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Rugby Park is bathed in sunshine as it awaits today's game
