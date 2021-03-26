England, Scotland and Northern Ireland reaction

England's 5-0 win over San Marino in World Cup qualifying was so routine that manager Gareth Southgate will not give too much weight to what he saw at Wembley.
But while this was surely the most predictable result of this international round of matches, its importance is heightened by the fact it comes two months before Southgate names his squad for the delayed Euro 2020 - indeed the next time he announces a squad it will be for the Euros.
'Wat a start'
Daily Mirror
As well as England's 5-0 win over San Marino, the Daily Mirror's back page features Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and a story about Sheffield United.
Breakfast with a smile
How's your Friday going? I can tell you now, Ollie Watkins is tucking into his bacon and eggs with a huge beam on his face.
We're looking back on Thursday's World Cup qualifying action - and ahead to a busy weekend of international games.
In addition to England sweeping aside San Marino, battling Scotland - thanks to a quite wonderful late equaliser - secured a hard-earned point against Austria while Northern Ireland endured a tough night in Italy.
Shall we have a look at what Friday's back pages are saying? Step this way...
When dreams come true
From scoring for Weston-super-Mare six years ago to netting on his England debut.
Ollie Watkins' smile lit up Wembley as Gareth Southgate's side got their World Cup qualifying campaign off to a winning start against San Marino.
'Top-notch goal'
Scotland 2-2 Austria
Billy Dodds
Former Scotland striker on BBC Sportsound
If one of the greatest in the game did that we'd be shouting from the rooftops. So when one of our own do something like that? I'll tell you what, it is top-notch.
'I thought I was offside'
Scotland 2-2 Austria
Anyone else almost fall off their seat watching John McGinn's stunning late equaliser for Scotland against Austria?
McGinn told Sky Sports that he reckoned he was offside when he his overhead kick hit the net.
"One positive from VAR down the road is that you play until you put it in the back of the net," said the midfielder.
"Before I might have just stopped. Thankfully it got us a point. I'm never normally that far forward but the gaffer made a couple of changes."
Jolly Ollie
The Daily Telegraph
The Daily Telegraph has a story about a limited number fans allowed at Wembley for next month's FA Cup semi-finals.
Spectacular equaliser rescues Scotland
Scotland 2-2 Austria
Andrew Southwick
BBC Scotland
John McGinn's spectacular overhead kick salvaged a deserved late draw for Scotland against Austria in their World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign opener at Hampden.
The Aston Villa midfielder conjured an acrobatic effort as the Scots were forced to come from behind twice.
Grant Hanley's first Scotland goal in eight years cancelled out Sasa Kalajdzic's opener.
Kalajdzic headed in a second to rock Scotland before McGinn's intervention.
The result ends a run of back-to-back defeats for the Scots with Israel, who went down 2-0 to Denmark earlier, and the Faroe Islands up next.
'Up and running'
The Guardian
Italy too strong for Northern Ireland
Italy 2-0 Northern Ireland
Mark Sterling
BBC Sport NI
A commanding first-half display by Italy condemned Northern Ireland to a 2-0 defeat in their opening World Cup qualifier in Parma.
An early goal from Domenico Berardi set the tone for the slick hosts, with Bailey Peacock-Farrell then beaten by Ciro Immobile at his near post.
Northern Ireland responded strongly after the break and went close through Gavin Whyte and Paddy McNair.
Ian Baraclough's men play Bulgaria at home in their next qualifier.
'Glimpse of a bright future'
The Times
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set for a new deal, according to the Times.
'Predictable result'
England 5-0 San Marino
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Wembley
