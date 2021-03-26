England, Scotland and Northern Ireland reaction

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Anyone else almost fall off their seat watching John McGinn's stunning late equaliser for Scotland against Austria?

McGinn told Sky Sports that he reckoned he was offside when he his overhead kick hit the net.

"One positive from VAR down the road is that you play until you put it in the back of the net," said the midfielder.

"Before I might have just stopped. Thankfully it got us a point. I'm never normally that far forward but the gaffer made a couple of changes."