La Liga: Celta Vigo v Real Madrid

Victory will lift Real above Barcelona into second place ahead of Sunday’s action.
Atletico host Alaves at 17:30 GMT tomorrow afternoon before Ronald Koeman’s side travel to fifth-placed Real Sociedad (20:00 GMT)
'We're going day by day' - what the managers have said
Celta Vigo v Real Madrid (15:15 GMT)
Celta boss Eduardo Coudet: "They have an extraordinary squad and, whoever plays, we are playing against Real Madrid. It will not change our thinking or our way of playing. We are at home and we are preparing to win."
Real boss Zinedine Zidane: "We're going day by day. We've recovered from the last game and now we have a demanding match in Vigo, against a side that knows how to play very good football. I'm focused on that game. I'm not going to speak about the rest."
Looking up
Celta Vigo v Real Madrid (15:15 GMT)
Mid-table Celta are 11 points clear of the relegation zone in La Liga but only six points off seventh.
Eduardo Coudet’s side have lost just one of their last eight La Liga games but have shared the points in five of those, including a 2-2 draw at leaders Atletico Madrid.
Sergio Ramos misses the trip to Galicia as a precaution after suffering a knock to his left tibia in the 3-1 win over Atalanta. The Real skipper only recently underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.
Casemiro replaces the 34-year-old in the only change from Tuesday's victory.
Celta also make one change to the team that drew 0-0 with Athletic Bilbao last weekend as captain Hugo Mallo comes in for Kevin Vazquez.
Celta Vigo XI: Villar, Mallo, Araujo, Murillo, Martin, Tapia, Mendez, Suarez, Nolito, Iago Aspas, Santa Mina
Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Varane, Nacho, Mendy, Valverde, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Benzema, Vinicius Junior
Welcome along
Celta Vigo v Real Madrid (15:15 GMT)
It has been a good week for Zinedine Zidane.
The Frenchman's Real Madrid side revived their pursuit of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid with victory over Elche last weekend before breezing past Atalanta in the last 16 of the Champions League.
Victory at Celta Vigo this afternoon would close the gap on Atleti to just three points.
KICK-OFF
Celta Vigo 0-0 Real Madrid
Under way at the Balaidos.
How it stands
Celta Vigo v Real Madrid (15:15 GMT)
Welcome along
Celta Vigo v Real Madrid (15:15 GMT)
It has been a good week for Zinedine Zidane.
The Frenchman's Real Madrid side revived their pursuit of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid with victory over Elche last weekend before breezing past Atalanta in the last 16 of the Champions League.
Victory at Celta Vigo this afternoon would close the gap on Atleti to just three points.