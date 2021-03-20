Live

La Liga: Celta Vigo v Real Madrid

preview
2,351
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Matthew Howarth

All times stated are UK

  1. KICK-OFF

    Celta Vigo 0-0 Real Madrid

    Under way at the Balaidos.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. How it stands

    Celta Vigo v Real Madrid (15:15 GMT)

    La Liga table
    Copyright: .

    Victory will lift Real above Barcelona into second place ahead of Sunday’s action.

    Atletico host Alaves at 17:30 GMT tomorrow afternoon before Ronald Koeman’s side travel to fifth-placed Real Sociedad (20:00 GMT)

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'We're going day by day' - what the managers have said

    Celta Vigo v Real Madrid (15:15 GMT)

    Celta boss Eduardo Coudet: "They have an extraordinary squad and, whoever plays, we are playing against Real Madrid. It will not change our thinking or our way of playing. We are at home and we are preparing to win."

    Real boss Zinedine Zidane: "We're going day by day. We've recovered from the last game and now we have a demanding match in Vigo, against a side that knows how to play very good football. I'm focused on that game. I'm not going to speak about the rest."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Looking up

    Celta Vigo v Real Madrid (15:15 GMT)

    Mid-table Celta are 11 points clear of the relegation zone in La Liga but only six points off seventh.

    Eduardo Coudet’s side have lost just one of their last eight La Liga games but have shared the points in five of those, including a 2-2 draw at leaders Atletico Madrid.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. We meet again...!

    Celta Vigo v Real Madrid (15:15 GMT)

    Real Madrid, Liverpool, Sergio Ramos, Mohamed Salah
    Copyright: Getty Images

    In case you missed it yesterday (I’m sure you didn’t), Real will face Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool in the last eight of the Champions League, in a repeat of the 2018 final.

    Head here for more about Friday's draw.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Team news - Ramos misses out

    Celta Vigo v Real Madrid (15:15 GMT)

    Sergio Ramos misses the trip to Galicia as a precaution after suffering a knock to his left tibia in the 3-1 win over Atalanta. The Real skipper only recently underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.

    Casemiro replaces the 34-year-old in the only change from Tuesday's victory.

    Celta also make one change to the team that drew 0-0 with Athletic Bilbao last weekend as captain Hugo Mallo comes in for Kevin Vazquez.

    Celta Vigo XI: Villar, Mallo, Araujo, Murillo, Martin, Tapia, Mendez, Suarez, Nolito, Iago Aspas, Santa Mina

    Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Varane, Nacho, Mendy, Valverde, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Benzema, Vinicius Junior

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Welcome along

    Celta Vigo v Real Madrid (15:15 GMT)

    Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid manager
    Copyright: Getty Images

    It has been a good week for Zinedine Zidane.

    The Frenchman's Real Madrid side revived their pursuit of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid with victory over Elche last weekend before breezing past Atalanta in the last 16 of the Champions League.

    Victory at Celta Vigo this afternoon would close the gap on Atleti to just three points.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top