La Liga: Celta Vigo v Real Madrid

Celta boss Eduardo Coudet: "They have an extraordinary squad and, whoever plays, we are playing against Real Madrid. It will not change our thinking or our way of playing. We are at home and we are preparing to win."

Real boss Zinedine Zidane: "We're going day by day. We've recovered from the last game and now we have a demanding match in Vigo, against a side that knows how to play very good football. I'm focused on that game. I'm not going to speak about the rest."