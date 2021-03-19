Europa League reaction & build-up to Champions League draw

It was another thrilling night of European action as Arsenal, Man Utd, Rangers and Tottenham were all on display. We will have all of the reaction from the Europa League, as well as build-up to the Champions League draw, which takes place later this afternoon (12:00 GMT). Strap yourselves in - it's set to be a busy one!
Live Reporting
Mantej Mann
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Good morning!
It was another thrilling night of European action as Arsenal, Man Utd, Rangers and Tottenham were all on display.
We will have all of the reaction from the Europa League, as well as build-up to the Champions League draw, which takes place later this afternoon (12:00 GMT).
Strap yourselves in - it's set to be a busy one!