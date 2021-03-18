Champions League reaction - Chelsea & Bayern reach last eight

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Bayern Munich are hoping to be European champions for a seventh time and defend their title for the first time since winning three in a row between from 1974 to 1976.

And they look in ominous form as the German giants are now unbeaten in their last 19 games in the Champions League, equalling their longest run of consecutive games without defeat in European Cup/Champions League history (previously a run of 19 between 2001 and 2002).

They have also qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the 19th time – the most of any team in the competition’s history.