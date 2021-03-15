Arsenal overcome Spurs in derby, Man Utd beat West Ham - Premier League reaction

Arsenal's victory was even more impressive as they did it without their captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The club say the striker was dropped for Sunday's win over Tottenham for a "breach of pre-match protocol".

Aubameyang was scheduled to start at Emirates Stadium but was dropped to the bench in favour of Alexandre Lacazette.

"He was going to start the game, we had a disciplinary issue, we have drawn the line and we move on," Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told Sky Sports.

"We have a process that we have to respect for every game and that's it."