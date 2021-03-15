Live

Arsenal overcome Spurs in derby, Man Utd beat West Ham - Premier League reaction

Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  1. No Auba, no problem

    Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham

    Arsenal's victory was even more impressive as they did it without their captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

    The club say the striker was dropped for Sunday's win over Tottenham for a "breach of pre-match protocol".

    Aubameyang was scheduled to start at Emirates Stadium but was dropped to the bench in favour of Alexandre Lacazette.

    "He was going to start the game, we had a disciplinary issue, we have drawn the line and we move on," Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told Sky Sports.

    "We have a process that we have to respect for every game and that's it."

    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
  2. 'Arsenal fully deserve win'

    Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham

    Phil McNulty

    BBC Sport chief football writer

    So let's dive into the big story...

    Arsenal came from behind to secure a fully deserved north London derby win and inflict damage on Tottenham's hopes of a place in the Premier League's top four.

    The Gunners were superior until a Spurs rally in the closing stages but fell behind to a piece of genius from Erik Lamela, who curved a magnificent 'rabona' finish beyond Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno.

    Arsenal were level on the stroke of half-time when Martin Odegaard's effort was deflected out of the reach of Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris.

    Mikel Arteta's side continued to dominate a largely dreadful Spurs and took the lead from the penalty spot after 64 minutes through Alexandre Lacazette.

    Spurs' day got worse when Lamela was sent off for a second yellow card.

    Alex Laca
  3. 'Spurs given a hiding'

    Monday's back pages

    Mirror
  4. 'Tired excuses'

    Monday's back pages

    Metro
  5. 'Mourinho turns fire on tired referee'

    Monday's back pages

    Times
  6. 'Missing in action'

    Monday's back pages

    The Guardian
  7. Paper talk

    Monday's back pages

    But first, let's start the week with a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to.

  8. Good morning

    It was another entertaining weekend of Premier League action as Arsenal turned up the heat on Jose Mourinho's Spurs, and Manchester United kept up their pursuit of second place.

    We'll have all of the reaction, as well as build-up to Tuesday's Champions League schedule.

    Stay tuned for more...

