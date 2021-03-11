Football behind closed doors - a year on

We were aware of the term 'coronavirus' by this time last year, but the full impact of the pandemic was yet to be felt. However, despite an initial pause in March 2020, elite football has largely continued to take place, albeit behind closed doors. As if by fate, Liverpool were in Champions League action at Anfield last night, so let's start by looking at some of this morning's back pages...
'That's more like it'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
'Salah and Mane ease Liverpool woe'
Thursday's back pages
The Guardian
Paper talk
Thursday's back pages
Good morning!
It's been exactly a year since we had capacity crowds in England!
Liverpool's Champions League game with Atletico Madrid at Anfield was watched by over 52,000 before football went behind closed doors.
We'll be looking back at the last 12 months and we'd also like to hear from you about what you have missed the most...