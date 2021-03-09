Live
Premier League reaction - Chelsea & West Ham boost top-four hopes
West Ham a 'special place to be' - Rice after win over Leeds takes Hammers fifth
Chelsea 2-0 Everton
'There's no doubt about Havertz's quality, talent and character'
Chelsea 2-0 Everton
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel praised forward Kai Havertz after his fellow German played a vital role in the Blues' victory over top-four rivals Everton.
After replacing Frank Lampard in January, it was hoped Tuchel would help bring the best out of his compatriot and on Monday's showing, it seems to be paying off.
"I am very pleased with Kai. It was the trust we gave him and he used that trust," said Tuchel, who has not lost in 11 games in charge.
"He has all the ability to be a dominant figure in [attack] and he stepped up.
"He showed up between the lines to accelerate our game, increase the touches in the box, be responsible for assists and through-balls, and take responsibility to finish himself. There is no doubt about his quality, his talent and his character."
'Havertz shines at last'
Chelsea 2-0 Everton
Kai Havertz joined Chelsea in a £71m transfer from Bayer Leverkusen in September but has only scored one Premier League goal and made his first start since 27 January against Everton.
But he forced an own goal from Ben Godfrey and won the penalty which Jorginho scored to seal victory. The 21-year-old German also had a goal disallowed for a handball.
'Key Havertz'
Chelsea 2-0 Everton
A great team performance - Havertz
Chelsea 2-0 Everton
Kai Havertz said it was a "great team performance" by Chelsea but the summer signing is getting much of the praise after Monday's victory over fellow Champions League hopefuls Everton.
Not our best, but we got the job done - Antonio
West Ham 2-0 Leeds
Michail Antonio agrees that it wasn't West Ham's best performance but the Hammers forward said "we got the job done".
Tough game, we have to do better - Lingard
West Ham 2-0 Leeds
In just six games on loan with West Ham, Jesse Lingard has won as many Premier League penalties as he has for Manchester United (two).
The 28-year-old scored the rebound after his penalty was saved for his fourth goal for the Hammers - as many as he managed in the whole of last season with the Red Devils.
He admits West Ham didn't have things all their own way on Monday though.
Hammers up to fifth
West Ham 2-0 Leeds
West Ham climbed to fifth in the Premier League - two points behind Chelsea with a game in hand - after being sparked into life by Jesse Lingard. His menacing run forced a penalty from Luke Ayling and the on-loan Manchester United forward converted the rebound after his spot-kick was saved by Illan Meslier.
Leeds had found the net twice in a blistering opening spell, but Tyler Roberts' finish was ruled out for a marginal offside against Helder Costa, and Raphinha ran the ball out of play before crossing to Patrick Bamford.
But they were 2-0 down before half-time when the unmarked Craig Dawson headed in Aaron Cresswell's corner.
Leeds, who stay in 11th place, went close to a response five minutes after the restart when Raphinha's sensational overhead attempt was tipped over by Lukasz Fabianski, while Pablo Fornals struck the crossbar for the hosts with a dipping second-half shot.
Chelsea stay fourth after battle of the Blues
Chelsea 2-0 Everton
Kai Havertz's shot was turned in for an own goal by Ben Godfrey for Chelsea's opener in the first half. The Germany international then won a penalty, which Jorginho converted, to maintain Thomas Tuchel's unbeaten record as Chelsea boss.
The Blues remain fourth and in the last Champions League qualifying spot. With 10 league games of the season left, they are now only three points behind third-placed Leicester and four adrift of Manchester United in second.
West Ham's win over Leeds saw Everton drop to sixth, four points behind Chelsea.
Good morning
And thanks for joining me for reaction to Monday's Premier League games, which saw Chelsea and West Ham both win in the race for a Champions League place.