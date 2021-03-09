Premier League reaction - Chelsea & West Ham boost top-four hopes

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel praised forward Kai Havertz after his fellow German played a vital role in the Blues' victory over top-four rivals Everton.

After replacing Frank Lampard in January, it was hoped Tuchel would help bring the best out of his compatriot and on Monday's showing, it seems to be paying off.

"I am very pleased with Kai. It was the trust we gave him and he used that trust," said Tuchel, who has not lost in 11 games in charge.

"He has all the ability to be a dominant figure in [attack] and he stepped up.

"He showed up between the lines to accelerate our game, increase the touches in the box, be responsible for assists and through-balls, and take responsibility to finish himself. There is no doubt about his quality, his talent and his character."