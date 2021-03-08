Reaction - Rangers win title, Man Utd beat City

Early on Sunday, Celtic finally relinquished their nine-year grip on the Scottish Premiership title after a frustrating draw at Dundee United confirmed Rangers as champions.

Only a victory could delay their Glasgow rivals from sealing their first title since 2011.

And despite registering 27 shots, Celtic could not find a way past Benjamin Siegrist in the United goal.

They are now 20 points behind Rangers with only 18 left to play for.