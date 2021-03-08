Reaction - Rangers win title, Man Utd beat City

The celebrations then moved into Glasgow city centre, with Rangers fans packing out George Square on Sunday evening.
Rangers fans celebrate title win
Hundreds of fans then gathered outside Ibrox to celebrate a long-overdue title win for the blue half of Glasgow.
Rangers deny Celtic 10th straight title
Dundee United 0-0 Celtic
Early on Sunday, Celtic finally relinquished their nine-year grip on the Scottish Premiership title after a frustrating draw at Dundee United confirmed Rangers as champions.
Only a victory could delay their Glasgow rivals from sealing their first title since 2011.
And despite registering 27 shots, Celtic could not find a way past Benjamin Siegrist in the United goal.
They are now 20 points behind Rangers with only 18 left to play for.
