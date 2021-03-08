Live

Reaction - Rangers win title, Man Utd beat City

Solskjaer rules out Man Utd title chase as derby victory ends Man City's winning run

Ben Collins

  1. Rangers fans celebrate in George Square

    Fans celebrate Rangers' title win in George Square
    The celebrations then moved into Glasgow city centre, with Rangers fans packing out George Square on Sunday evening.

    Fans celebrate Rangers' title win in George Square
    Fans celebrate Rangers' title win in George Square
  2. Rangers fans celebrate title win

    Fans celebrate Rangers' title win outside Ibrox
    Hundreds of fans then gathered outside Ibrox to celebrate a long-overdue title win for the blue half of Glasgow.

    Fans celebrate Rangers' title win outside Ibrox
    Fans celebrate Rangers' title win outside Ibrox
  3. Rangers deny Celtic 10th straight title

    Dundee United 0-0 Celtic

    Early on Sunday, Celtic finally relinquished their nine-year grip on the Scottish Premiership title after a frustrating draw at Dundee United confirmed Rangers as champions.

    Only a victory could delay their Glasgow rivals from sealing their first title since 2011.

    And despite registering 27 shots, Celtic could not find a way past Benjamin Siegrist in the United goal.

    They are now 20 points behind Rangers with only 18 left to play for.

  4. Good morning

    And welcome to today's live page as we look back on a super Sunday for Manchester United and Rangers fans as the Reds won the Manchester derby and the Gers clinched their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years.

