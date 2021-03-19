Reaction as Rangers go out of Europa League amid race row

SNS Copyright: SNS Kemar Roofe was dismissed just after the hour for a high boot on Ondrej Kolar Image caption: Kemar Roofe was dismissed just after the hour for a high boot on Ondrej Kolar

The incident overshadowed a 2-0 defeat (3-1 aggregate) on the night for Rangers, their first home loss in over a year.

The Czech side thoroughly impressed again, like they did in spells during the first leg and also in their last-32 win against English Premier League side Leicester City.

Peter Olayinka's first-half header gave the visitors the lead before Kemar Roofe was shown a straight red card within six minutes of coming on in the second half after catching the Slavia keeper in the face with a high boot.

Steven Gerrard's side were reduced to nine men when Leon Balogun was shown a second yellow and, from the resulting free-kick, Nicolae Stanciu killed the game with a stunning curling effort.

Rangers fans, does it feel like an opportunity missed or did you just come up against a side that was too good?