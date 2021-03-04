Leicester & Man Utd drop points - reaction

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Great result for Crystal Palace mind, who were again without the injured Wilfried Zaha.

They were compact, difficult to break down and stifled Manchester United's midfield and attacking players.

Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes barely got a kick.

In all it was a very pleasing night for Eagles manager Roy Hodgson whose side are 11 points clear of the relegation zone and edging closer to securing another season of Premier League football.

"I can't fault the players. There were a few times where we got the ball down in midfield and I thought we looked like we could score ourselves," said Hodgson.

"These guys have spent four years together doing their best to keep the team in the league. I'm so proud of them and so grateful to them for what they've done for the club."