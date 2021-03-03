Live

Man City extend lead at top of Premier League

Live Reporting

Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

  1. Ian St John obituary

    Great to see so many tributes in the papers to Ian St John, who has died aged 82.

    He was an iconic figure in Liverpool's history and if you are too young or have never seen an episode of 'Saint And Greavsie', I'd encourage you to trawl the internet for the popular Saturday football show of yesteryear.

    Our very own Phil McNulty has constructed a lovely tribute to St John that is well worth a read.

  2. Post update

    The back pages

    The Daily Express

    The Daily Express
    Copyright: Daily Express
  3. Post update

    The back pages

    Daily Mirror
    Copyright: Daily Mirror
  4. Post update

    The back pages

    The Daily Star

    Daily Star
    Copyright: Daily Star
  5. Post update

    The back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Daily Telegraph
    Copyright: Daily Telegraph
  6. Post update

    Right time to have a ganders at the national newspapers...

  7. What's coming up...

    Premier League press conferences seem to be a daily occurrence these days.

    So probably no surprise to hear we've got seven on the way later on.

    Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is first up at around 09:00 GMT.

    And then West Brom manager Sam Allardyce kicks-off a flurry at lunchtime (12:00 GMT), with Carlo Ancelotti, Scott Parker, Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel and Jose Mourinho all scheduled to chat to the press between 12:30-13:30 GMT.

  8. Watch: 'We never gave up' - Guardiola

    Man City 4-1 Wolves

    Anyway here is Pep Guardiola in all his glory.

    Never fails to say how brilliant every opponent is...even after his side have dished out a thrashing.

    Video caption: Man City 4-1 Wolves: City never gave up - Guardiola
  9. Man City have overcome winter 'hell' - Guardiola

    Man City 4-1 Wolves

    Gabriel Jesus
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Pep Guardiola says his Manchester City side have "come through hell and done something more than remarkable" after a tough winter schedule.

    Since 15 December, City have played and won 21 games in all competitions, reached the final of the League Cup, the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and taken control of their last-16 Champions League tie against Borussia Monchengladbach.

    "In winter time in England it's hell and in that time we did something incredible," Guardiola told BBC Sport. "It's more than remarkable.

    "The players have all my compliments but Liverpool have the crown. To win the Premier League we need those points."

  10. Post update

    Got to be honest even if Manchester United were to win tonight and again in the Manchester derby, nine points would still be a hefty advantage to claw back let alone overhaul.

    Especially for a team that has managed two wins in their last seven top-flight games.

  11. Post update

    Manchester United could of course reduce Manchester City's lead at the top of the table to 12 points should they win at Crystal Palace this evening (20:15 GMT).

    Manchester City's next game is at home to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in the Premier League at Etihad Stadium on Sunday, 7 March (16:30 GMT).

    Could two consecutive victories signal a United fight back in the title race or will it be pretty much done and dusted by then?

  12. Mind the gap

    Can anyone stop Manchester City?

    It feels a bit like the 2017-18 season at the moment, when Pep Guardiola's side finished 19 points clear of Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.

    The way things are going it's not implausible to imagine City winning the league by an even bigger margin this time.

    Premier League table
    Copyright: BBC Sport
  13. Good morning

    Riyad Mahrez and Ruben Dias
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Another game another Manchester City victory.

    It's just the 21 games in all competitions now.

    The 4-1 victory over Wolves on Tuesday evening means City have not dropped points in the league since drawing with West Bromwich Albion on 15 December and are now 15 points clear at the top of the table.

