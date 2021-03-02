Premier League news conferences and St John tributes

In the absence of Grealish, Anwar El Ghazi has started the last two games and scored the winner against Leeds.

"He's done really well when he's been called upon," said Dean Smith.

"He had a really fruitful December and I think John McGinn came out with his new name - 'Anwar El Goalzi'.

"He's just come into the team and he needs confidence. When he is a confident player, he looks one hell of a player. He came on against Wolves, scored a penalty and then went on a goalscoring spree. Hopefully he can take confidence from his performance against Leeds and continue that into March.

"I just want him to keep believing in himself, because when he does, he can be unplayable at times."