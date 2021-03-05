Weekend Scottish football build-up - will Rangers clinch title?

In the other Wednesday night game a late Guy Melamed strike denied Hamilton a priceless victory.
It look for all the world like another typical Accies late season result after Ross Callachan curled in a peach to put them ahead at New Douglas Park.
It wasn't to be as Melamed snuck in to finish neatly with three mintues left, you can watch the highlights below.
Will Accies stay up this time? Or is their seven year stay in the Premiership about to come to a close?
Penalty or dive?
The Rangers' manager seems fairly calm this morning but that wasn't always the case Wednesday night as he was sent off for his protestations over the Alfredo Morelos penalty incident.
Morelos found himself in behind the Livingston backline before knocking the ball past Max Stryjek.
The goalkeeper appeared to catch the striker with an arm, sending him tumbling, but referee John Beaton judged the Colombian to have dived and showed him a yellow card.
You can watch the incident below and make up your own mind.
Let's settle it here thumbs up for penalty, thumbs down for dive.
'The important thing for us is to remain focused' - Gerrard
Speaking in his pre-match press conference this morning Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "The fans are the priority here and we can relate to the excitement they are feeling. The important thing for us is to remain focused and get this over the line."
"I haven't had much time to reflect, in the right time I will but there has obviously been a remarkable change in our consistency and mentality over the past 12 months and the players deserve all the credit for that."
"The important thing for us as a group is to keep winning football matches and it will happen when it does.
The most important thing is to get that trophy back, knock all the 54's off the wall for 55 and add to the wonderful history at this football club."
SNSCopyright: SNS
Morning!
We'll be looking back at this week's action as well as building up to this weekend's games.
It's felt inveitable for a while but Rangers now only need a four point swing to seal the title.
They face St Mirren on Saturday while Celtic travel to Tannadice to play Dundee Utd.
If the Gerrard's men win and Celtic fail to match the result the trophy will be heading to Ibrox.
