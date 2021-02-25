Champions League and Europa League reaction

Holders Bayern Munich may well have something to say about City being favourites for this year's competition - but their fellow German side were rendered voiceless in Hungary.

Gladbach, no doubt handicapped by not being allowed to play at home because of Covid-19 travel restrictions, barely laid a glove on Guardiola's side. They struggled to get out of their own penalty area at times, never mind into City's, as the visitors pressed mercilessly.

Only Bayern (18) scored more goals in this season's Champions League group stage than Gladbach (16) but such was City's monopoly of possession that goalkeeper Ederson made his sole save in stoppage time.

It is a pattern that is becoming the norm. Never mind conceding, City have only faced nine shots on their goal in four away games in Europe this season. Keep that up and even Bayern will struggle to knock them out.

The runaway Premier League leaders are playing football with such composure, quality and control that they are frequently serving up mismatches and that continued on the continental stage as they wrapped up a 12th away win in a row - a record for an English top-flight club.