Champions League and Europa League reaction

Real looked like being left frustrated by a well-organised home side until Mendy curled in with four minutes left.
Atalanta's Remo Freuler was sent off after just 17 minutes for denying Mendy a clear goalscoring opportunity - though it was a decision that caused much debate on social media.
The two sides meet again in the return leg on 16 March.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Is this City's year?
Borussia Monchengladbach 0-2 Man City
Tom Rostance
BBC Sport
Holders Bayern Munich may well have something to say about City being favourites for this year's competition - but their fellow German side were rendered voiceless in Hungary.
Gladbach, no doubt handicapped by not being allowed to play at home because of Covid-19 travel restrictions, barely laid a glove on Guardiola's side. They struggled to get out of their own penalty area at times, never mind into City's, as the visitors pressed mercilessly.
Only Bayern (18) scored more goals in this season's Champions League group stage than Gladbach (16) but such was City's monopoly of possession that goalkeeper Ederson made his sole save in stoppage time.
It is a pattern that is becoming the norm. Never mind conceding, City have only faced nine shots on their goal in four away games in Europe this season. Keep that up and even Bayern will struggle to knock them out.
The runaway Premier League leaders are playing football with such composure, quality and control that they are frequently serving up mismatches and that continued on the continental stage as they wrapped up a 12th away win in a row - a record for an English top-flight club.
geCopyright: ge
Guardiola demands more
Borussia Monchengladbach 0-2 Man City
They may have eased their way to a 19th straight win, but Pep Guardiola is still demanding more.
The Manchester City manager says his side "have to be more clinical" despite seeing another dominant display against Gladbach.
"In general, we controlled the game. Unfortunately we were not clinical enough up front," Guardiola told BT Sport.
"That is something we have to improve in this competition. Up front we have to be more clinical. In this competition you have to be perfect to make sure you go through."
Bernardo Silva headed in a wonderful cross from Joao Cancelo to open the scoring in the first half, before the same two players combined to lay on the second for Gabriel Jesus.
Gladbach, appearing at this stage of the competition for the first time in 43 years, had no answer and would need something close to a sporting miracle to turn the tie around when the sides meet in Manchester on 16 March.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Good morning
It's been another fine week for British clubs in Europe.
After Chelsea's win on Tuesday, Manchester City put one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals with an impressive win against Borussia Monchengladbach - their 19th successive victory.
Meanwhile, Dele Alli gave us all a reminder of his talents with a fine performance for Tottenham in their Europa League cruise against Wolfsberger.
Stand by for all the reaction to those games. We will also look ahead to tonight's fixtures with four more matches involving British clubs.
Live Reporting
Thomas Mallows
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images geCopyright: ge Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Mendy scores stunner for Real
Atalanta 0-1 Real Madrid
In Wednesday's other Champions League game, Ferland Mendy scored a stunning late winner as Real Madrid clinched a narrow victory against 10-man Atalanta.
Real looked like being left frustrated by a well-organised home side until Mendy curled in with four minutes left.
Atalanta's Remo Freuler was sent off after just 17 minutes for denying Mendy a clear goalscoring opportunity - though it was a decision that caused much debate on social media.
The two sides meet again in the return leg on 16 March.
Is this City's year?
Borussia Monchengladbach 0-2 Man City
Tom Rostance
BBC Sport
Holders Bayern Munich may well have something to say about City being favourites for this year's competition - but their fellow German side were rendered voiceless in Hungary.
Gladbach, no doubt handicapped by not being allowed to play at home because of Covid-19 travel restrictions, barely laid a glove on Guardiola's side. They struggled to get out of their own penalty area at times, never mind into City's, as the visitors pressed mercilessly.
Only Bayern (18) scored more goals in this season's Champions League group stage than Gladbach (16) but such was City's monopoly of possession that goalkeeper Ederson made his sole save in stoppage time.
It is a pattern that is becoming the norm. Never mind conceding, City have only faced nine shots on their goal in four away games in Europe this season. Keep that up and even Bayern will struggle to knock them out.
The runaway Premier League leaders are playing football with such composure, quality and control that they are frequently serving up mismatches and that continued on the continental stage as they wrapped up a 12th away win in a row - a record for an English top-flight club.
Guardiola demands more
Borussia Monchengladbach 0-2 Man City
They may have eased their way to a 19th straight win, but Pep Guardiola is still demanding more.
The Manchester City manager says his side "have to be more clinical" despite seeing another dominant display against Gladbach.
"In general, we controlled the game. Unfortunately we were not clinical enough up front," Guardiola told BT Sport.
"That is something we have to improve in this competition. Up front we have to be more clinical. In this competition you have to be perfect to make sure you go through."
Man City march on
Borussia Monchengladbach 0-2 Manchester City
Let's start in the Champions League, as Manchester City beat Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 to edge closer to the quarter-finals - their 19th successive win in all competitions.
Bernardo Silva headed in a wonderful cross from Joao Cancelo to open the scoring in the first half, before the same two players combined to lay on the second for Gabriel Jesus.
Gladbach, appearing at this stage of the competition for the first time in 43 years, had no answer and would need something close to a sporting miracle to turn the tie around when the sides meet in Manchester on 16 March.
Good morning
It's been another fine week for British clubs in Europe.
After Chelsea's win on Tuesday, Manchester City put one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals with an impressive win against Borussia Monchengladbach - their 19th successive victory.
Meanwhile, Dele Alli gave us all a reminder of his talents with a fine performance for Tottenham in their Europa League cruise against Wolfsberger.
Stand by for all the reaction to those games. We will also look ahead to tonight's fixtures with four more matches involving British clubs.
Let's do this!