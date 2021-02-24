Champions League reaction & Europa League news conferences

Speaking to BT Sport, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said: "Fantastic result, fantastic goal. Well deserved.

"We wanted to dominate in the opponents' half, to never lose concentration, not to do any easy mistakes and always be aware of quick counter-attacks for all their quality.

"It was a very disciplined performance - a deserved shut-out. This is the hard work, a team effort - the basis for a big win.

"We knew they were ready to suffer with eight people in the box. The intention was to keep the intensity high. This is what we did very good. We never let them breathe or come out for counter-attacks. We have a big reward with this result.

"This is one of the toughest challenges to open a defence like Atletico."