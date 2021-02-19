Europa League reaction and Premier League news conferences

A whopping 59 goals were scored across Thursday's 16 ties. Eighteen of those were in games involving British clubs, with big wins for Manchester United and Tottenham, draws for Arsenal and Leicester, and a seven-goal thriller for Rangers. Stand by for all the reports and reaction.
But wait, there's more!
We will also bring you updates from nine Premier League news conferences throughout the day, including Carlo Ancelotti and Jurgen Klopp ahead of Saturday's Merseyside derby.
Real Sociedad 0-4 Manchester United
Wolfsberger 1-4 Tottenham
Slavia Prague 0-0 Leicester
Benfica 1-1 Arsenal
Antwerp 3-4 Rangers
Gerrard 'concern' at injuries
Antwerp 3-4 Rangers
It wasn't all good news for Rangers. Steven Gerrard says he is "concerned" after injuries to James Tavernier and Kemar Roofe.
Tavernier was forced off with a knee injury and Roofe with a calf problem.
"James never comes off if he doesn't have to so that is a concern," Gerrard told BT Sport.
"Let's just hope the scan news is more positive than negative.
"Kemar's got another calf injury, which is a concern. He's getting too many of them at the moment so we might get someone to look at that in particular."
A crazy game to analyse - Gerrard
Antwerp 3-4 Rangers
What made the game all the more staggering was that it was still goalless up until the 38th minute, with seven goals, two penalties and a red card all arriving the the space of an hour.
"I'm waiting on my heart rate to come down," said manager Steven Gerrard. "It's a crazy game to analyse right now but I've got to credit the players' character.
"Defensively we weren't at our best. But it's very difficult to win away from home in Europe so I've got to give credit to the boys."
Rangers win thriller
Antwerp 3-4 Rangers
We start in Belgium, where two goals in the final seven minutes earned Rangers an astonishing 4-3 victory against Royal Antwerp.
Steven Gerrard's side led, and then equalised twice, in the first leg of the tie, before Borna Barisic's second penalty snatched the win with two minutes remaining.
Thursday's results
Here is a recap of Thursday's Europa League results involving British sides:
For a full list of Thursday's results click here.
