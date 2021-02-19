Europa League reaction and Premier League news conferences

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

It wasn't all good news for Rangers. Steven Gerrard says he is "concerned" after injuries to James Tavernier and Kemar Roofe.

Tavernier was forced off with a knee injury and Roofe with a calf problem.

"James never comes off if he doesn't have to so that is a concern," Gerrard told BT Sport.

"Let's just hope the scan news is more positive than negative.

"Kemar's got another calf injury, which is a concern. He's getting too many of them at the moment so we might get someone to look at that in particular."