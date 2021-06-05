England 1-0 Romania - captain Rashford earns hosts win in final warm-up

Here's the best of the reaction from England's win over Romania...

England manager Gareth Southgate: "Yes, we had chances to make it more comfortable but so did they, the first half we did not work hard enough without the ball, we were too stretched and did not press well. After half-time, I thought we improved and it was helpful we went to 4-3-3 later and I have to say it was a good exercise, players needed the minutes and learned a lot from the game. Good to win."

England midfielder Jordan Henderson on penalty miss: "I was confident but it was a good save, it wasn't a great penalty, a good height for the goalkeeper but I am not too bothered. It would have been nice to cap the comeback off with a goal."

England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on making his debut: "It's such a proud moment for me and my family. My mum, dad brothers and a few of my dads mates were here so it was such a nice moment and such a proud moment."