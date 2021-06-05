England 1-0 Romania - captain Rashford earns hosts win in final warm-up

Here's the best of the reaction from England's win over Romania...
England manager Gareth Southgate: "Yes, we had chances to make it more comfortable but so did they, the first half we did not work hard enough without the ball, we were too stretched and did not press well. After half-time, I thought we improved and it was helpful we went to 4-3-3 later and I have to say it was a good exercise, players needed the minutes and learned a lot from the game. Good to win."
England midfielder Jordan Henderson on penalty miss: "I was confident but it was a good save, it wasn't a great penalty, a good height for the goalkeeper but I am not too bothered. It would have been nice to cap the comeback off with a goal."
England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on making his debut: "It's such a proud moment for me and my family. My mum, dad brothers and a few of my dads mates were here so it was such a nice moment and such a proud moment."
Post update
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
England conclude their preparations for the Euros with victory over Romania in a friendly at the Riverside Stadium.
The warm-up matches continue during the week, but there are only five days to go until the tournament gets under way.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
SMS Message: England have become a bit of a penalty scoring team. I never understand how a team with so much talent and potential can't score more goals from open play. A goal is a goal but it's not fun to watch. from Peter Devon
England have become a bit of a penalty scoring team. I never understand how a team with so much talent and potential can't score more goals from open play. A goal is a goal but it's not fun to watch.
SMS Message: England's best players are clearly in attack, but will Southgate stick with safe, not very solid, setup we've seen so far? Time to twist... from Chris, London
England's best players are clearly in attack, but will Southgate stick with safe, not very solid, setup we've seen so far? Time to twist...
'There is excitement'
England 1-0 Romania
BBC Radio 5 Live
England midfielder Jordan Henderson on BBC Radio 5 Live: "Feeling very good, to get back onto the pitch was pleasing for me. I came through 45 minutes after a while out so happy with that and felt pretty good as well during the game. Delighted with that and have another week's training until the first game so hopefully I can recover well.
"I didn't need to take any risks with the Austria friendly, I have been training hard with the England team and did not feel 100% going into that game. We thought the wisest thing to do was to get ready for the Romania game and I felt good and it was important. Overall, the right decision. I am getting stronger all the time."
On penalty miss: "I was confident but it was a good save, it wasn't a great penalty, a good height for the goalkeeper but I am not too bothered. It would have been nice to cap the comeback off with a goal.
"There is excitement, you feel that but this week's training has been really good intensity, the lads have been focussed, professional in the games but we will work on what we need and come the first game we will be ready."
'Such a proud moment'
England 1-0 Romania
BBC Radio 5 Live
England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone speaking to 5 live: "It's such a proud moment for me and my family. My mum, dad brothers and a few of my dads mates were here so it was such a nice moment and such a proud moment.
[On finding out he was starting today] "Yesterday he [Southgate] put the screen up on the team in the meeting and you get emotional. Telling your family and seeing it. They're proud of you and your proud of yourself so it's a nice moment.
"I appreciate the manager to give me that [cap] and I really enjoyed it out there and thankfully I kept the clean sheet as well.
"It's things you dream about. I mentioned at the start of the season now that I'm in the Premier League that I'd like to get a call-up and that happened in March. The standard is so high but I'm enjoying it."
Post update
Gareth Southgate was smiling in that interview but was clearly not happy with Jordan Henderson's decision to take that penalty.
He'll be having some stern words with the Liverpool skipper.
'We will pull rank next time'
England 1-0 Romania
England
England manager Gareth Southgate on ITV: "Yes, we had chances to make it more comfortable but so did they, the first half we did not work hard enough without the ball, we were too stretched and did not press well. After half-time, I thought we improved and it was helpful we went to 4-3-3 later and I have to say it was a good exercise, players needed the minutes and learned a lot from the game. Good to win."
On whether Jack Grealish will start v Croatia: "We have a lot of competition in those areas of the field and he has had a important contribution to win the penalty. He is in the frame with several others."
On Jordan Henderson's penalty miss: "We had Marcus Rashford on penalties then James Ward-Prowse but both came off. We expected Dominic Calvert-Lewin to take it and I was expecting Hendo to go over to him and let him take it. We will pull rank next time."
On who will replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in the squad: "We just want to check how we are after the game medically, check we have nothing to go through and will make the decision over the next 24 hours. I will keep my powder dry for now."
Stat attack
England 1-0 Romania
England registered their first win
over Romania since the 1970 World Cup, ending a run of seven matches without a
win (D4 L3).
England haven’t lost their final
match leading up to a major tournament (Euros & World Cup) ahead of any
their last 19 tournaments (W15 D4), since losing 1-0 away at West Germany
immediately prior to the 1968 Euros.
England have won six consecutive
matches in all competitions for the first time since a run of seven wins in a
row between September 2014 and March 2015 under Roy Hodgson.
'We will win more with Grealish in the side'
England 1-0 Romania
England
England captain and goalscorer Marcus Rashford, speaking to ITV Sport: "It is definitely a great moment for me (being captain). It is something you dream of when you are a kid. Today I accomplished that. It was difficult. We had to stick together and work. It was challenging defensively. But we created a lot of chances. We did well from set-pieces both attacking and defensively. Ultimately that is what won us the game."
On Jack Grealish: "Jack is a great player. He will grow and grow in an England shirt. We know what he can do. It is about us all working so that he can realise that potential in an England shirt. We will win more games with him in the team."
On fans booing players taking the knee: "It is something that we cannot control. For sure, we believe it is the right thing to do so we will continue to do it."
On England Euro 2020 chances: "We have to have that self-belief and self-confidence. But we know if we want to win the tournament we have to improve. We will keep our heads down and keep working."
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Chris Jefferson: Too much emphasis is always put on friendlies. The mind set in competitions is completely different. I couldn’t really care less about the result or much about the performance, it’s basically a training game with more glamour
Tom Sharpe: Southgate should take another striker, no question. Everything else has an abundance of options, whatever you think about those options, the only options up front are Kane and DCL, who are very similar players in style, so wouldn't offer much in the way of variety.
'Ward-Prowse gave everything'
FT: England 1-0 Romania
Stephen Warnock
Former England defender on BBC Radio 5 Live
I expected it to be Jesse Lingard. I thought he'd be the player that would get in the squad, but if you're doing it on form and merit, James Ward-Prowse was exceptional today.
When you think of him, he's very tidy on the ball, set piece specialist, I just don't think he can do any more. He knows that. He can hold his hands up and say he gave it everything. Now it's out of his hands.
Post update
England 1-0 Romania
Tell you what, Gareth Southgate now has a headache on who to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold with.
Jesse Lingard? James Ward-Prowse? Ben Godfrey?!
'A good performance'
FT: England 1-0 Romania
Stephen Warnock
Former England defender on BBC Radio 5 Live
I thought England were extremely professional in the way they went about it. The tempo was right. When the substitutions came onto the pitch they played at a high intensity. They were very organised, they were tough to break down. They were aggressive, they kicked lumps out of some of the England players which is what they're going to have to get used to. All in all, a good performance.
FULL-TIME
England 1-0 Romania
All over.
Another 1-0 victory and England head into the European Championships on a high.
Pleased?
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
SMS Message: Henderson getting a lot of criticism, but if he's taking a penalty surely it's because he's the designated taker on the pitch? I'm sure Sir Harry has missed his fair share of pens! from Chris, North Wales
Henderson getting a lot of criticism, but if he's taking a penalty surely it's because he's the designated taker on the pitch? I'm sure Sir Harry has missed his fair share of pens!
Post update
England 1-0 Romania
Nicolae Stanciu's shot is straight into the wall.
Disappointing.
Post update
England 1-0 Romania
Sam Johnstone spill's Ianis Hagi's cross and England clear, but then Jude Bellingham brings down a visiting players 30 yards out.
A chance for Romania in injury time.
CLOSE!
England 1-0 Romania
Any touch and this was the equaliser.
Constantin Budescu with a dangerous ball into, two Romanian players stick out a boot but it bounces all the way through to the grateful Sam Johnstone.
CLOSE!
England 1-0 Romania
Just can't get enough purchase on it.
Ollie Watkins meets Ben Godfrey's flick on at the back post but stabs his effort wide from six yards out.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Kevin Taylor: Call me old fashioned but your centre forward should always take the penalties
Dr Rob Brownlow: As main forward on the pitch DCL should be taking that spot kick. Shame on Henderson
Moose: Why is Henderson taking that?
Makes us look like a boys club where everyone gets a turn
I don’t like the attitude of this team.
There’s no ruthless streak
Southgate gives captaincy out like confetti. Players not in squad are allowed games.
Doesn’t bode well.
Live Reporting
Shamoon Hafez
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
England registered their first win
over Romania since the 1970 World Cup, ending a run of seven matches without a
win (D4 L3).
-
England haven’t lost their final
match leading up to a major tournament (Euros & World Cup) ahead of any
their last 19 tournaments (W15 D4), since losing 1-0 away at West Germany
immediately prior to the 1968 Euros.
-
England have won six consecutive
matches in all competitions for the first time since a run of seven wins in a
row between September 2014 and March 2015 under Roy Hodgson.
'A good exercise'
England
Here's the best of the reaction from England's win over Romania...
England manager Gareth Southgate: "Yes, we had chances to make it more comfortable but so did they, the first half we did not work hard enough without the ball, we were too stretched and did not press well. After half-time, I thought we improved and it was helpful we went to 4-3-3 later and I have to say it was a good exercise, players needed the minutes and learned a lot from the game. Good to win."
England midfielder Jordan Henderson on penalty miss: "I was confident but it was a good save, it wasn't a great penalty, a good height for the goalkeeper but I am not too bothered. It would have been nice to cap the comeback off with a goal."
England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on making his debut: "It's such a proud moment for me and my family. My mum, dad brothers and a few of my dads mates were here so it was such a nice moment and such a proud moment."
Post update
England conclude their preparations for the Euros with victory over Romania in a friendly at the Riverside Stadium.
Have a read of the report
The warm-up matches continue during the week, but there are only five days to go until the tournament gets under way.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
'There is excitement'
England 1-0 Romania
BBC Radio 5 Live
England midfielder Jordan Henderson on BBC Radio 5 Live: "Feeling very good, to get back onto the pitch was pleasing for me. I came through 45 minutes after a while out so happy with that and felt pretty good as well during the game. Delighted with that and have another week's training until the first game so hopefully I can recover well.
"I didn't need to take any risks with the Austria friendly, I have been training hard with the England team and did not feel 100% going into that game. We thought the wisest thing to do was to get ready for the Romania game and I felt good and it was important. Overall, the right decision. I am getting stronger all the time."
On penalty miss: "I was confident but it was a good save, it wasn't a great penalty, a good height for the goalkeeper but I am not too bothered. It would have been nice to cap the comeback off with a goal.
"There is excitement, you feel that but this week's training has been really good intensity, the lads have been focussed, professional in the games but we will work on what we need and come the first game we will be ready."
'Such a proud moment'
England 1-0 Romania
BBC Radio 5 Live
England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone speaking to 5 live: "It's such a proud moment for me and my family. My mum, dad brothers and a few of my dads mates were here so it was such a nice moment and such a proud moment.
[On finding out he was starting today] "Yesterday he [Southgate] put the screen up on the team in the meeting and you get emotional. Telling your family and seeing it. They're proud of you and your proud of yourself so it's a nice moment.
"I appreciate the manager to give me that [cap] and I really enjoyed it out there and thankfully I kept the clean sheet as well.
"It's things you dream about. I mentioned at the start of the season now that I'm in the Premier League that I'd like to get a call-up and that happened in March. The standard is so high but I'm enjoying it."
Post update
Gareth Southgate was smiling in that interview but was clearly not happy with Jordan Henderson's decision to take that penalty.
He'll be having some stern words with the Liverpool skipper.
'We will pull rank next time'
England 1-0 Romania
England
England manager Gareth Southgate on ITV: "Yes, we had chances to make it more comfortable but so did they, the first half we did not work hard enough without the ball, we were too stretched and did not press well. After half-time, I thought we improved and it was helpful we went to 4-3-3 later and I have to say it was a good exercise, players needed the minutes and learned a lot from the game. Good to win."
On whether Jack Grealish will start v Croatia: "We have a lot of competition in those areas of the field and he has had a important contribution to win the penalty. He is in the frame with several others."
On Jordan Henderson's penalty miss: "We had Marcus Rashford on penalties then James Ward-Prowse but both came off. We expected Dominic Calvert-Lewin to take it and I was expecting Hendo to go over to him and let him take it. We will pull rank next time."
On who will replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in the squad: "We just want to check how we are after the game medically, check we have nothing to go through and will make the decision over the next 24 hours. I will keep my powder dry for now."
Stat attack
England 1-0 Romania
'We will win more with Grealish in the side'
England 1-0 Romania
England
England captain and goalscorer Marcus Rashford, speaking to ITV Sport: "It is definitely a great moment for me (being captain). It is something you dream of when you are a kid. Today I accomplished that. It was difficult. We had to stick together and work. It was challenging defensively. But we created a lot of chances. We did well from set-pieces both attacking and defensively. Ultimately that is what won us the game."
On Jack Grealish: "Jack is a great player. He will grow and grow in an England shirt. We know what he can do. It is about us all working so that he can realise that potential in an England shirt. We will win more games with him in the team."
On fans booing players taking the knee: "It is something that we cannot control. For sure, we believe it is the right thing to do so we will continue to do it."
On England Euro 2020 chances: "We have to have that self-belief and self-confidence. But we know if we want to win the tournament we have to improve. We will keep our heads down and keep working."
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Chris Jefferson: Too much emphasis is always put on friendlies. The mind set in competitions is completely different. I couldn’t really care less about the result or much about the performance, it’s basically a training game with more glamour
Tom Sharpe: Southgate should take another striker, no question. Everything else has an abundance of options, whatever you think about those options, the only options up front are Kane and DCL, who are very similar players in style, so wouldn't offer much in the way of variety.
'Ward-Prowse gave everything'
FT: England 1-0 Romania
Stephen Warnock
Former England defender on BBC Radio 5 Live
I expected it to be Jesse Lingard. I thought he'd be the player that would get in the squad, but if you're doing it on form and merit, James Ward-Prowse was exceptional today.
When you think of him, he's very tidy on the ball, set piece specialist, I just don't think he can do any more. He knows that. He can hold his hands up and say he gave it everything. Now it's out of his hands.
Post update
England 1-0 Romania
Tell you what, Gareth Southgate now has a headache on who to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold with.
Jesse Lingard? James Ward-Prowse? Ben Godfrey?!
'A good performance'
FT: England 1-0 Romania
Stephen Warnock
Former England defender on BBC Radio 5 Live
I thought England were extremely professional in the way they went about it. The tempo was right. When the substitutions came onto the pitch they played at a high intensity. They were very organised, they were tough to break down. They were aggressive, they kicked lumps out of some of the England players which is what they're going to have to get used to. All in all, a good performance.
FULL-TIME
England 1-0 Romania
All over.
Another 1-0 victory and England head into the European Championships on a high.
Pleased?
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Post update
England 1-0 Romania
Nicolae Stanciu's shot is straight into the wall.
Disappointing.
Post update
England 1-0 Romania
Sam Johnstone spill's Ianis Hagi's cross and England clear, but then Jude Bellingham brings down a visiting players 30 yards out.
A chance for Romania in injury time.
CLOSE!
England 1-0 Romania
Any touch and this was the equaliser.
Constantin Budescu with a dangerous ball into, two Romanian players stick out a boot but it bounces all the way through to the grateful Sam Johnstone.
CLOSE!
England 1-0 Romania
Just can't get enough purchase on it.
Ollie Watkins meets Ben Godfrey's flick on at the back post but stabs his effort wide from six yards out.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Kevin Taylor: Call me old fashioned but your centre forward should always take the penalties
Dr Rob Brownlow: As main forward on the pitch DCL should be taking that spot kick. Shame on Henderson
Moose: Why is Henderson taking that? Makes us look like a boys club where everyone gets a turn I don’t like the attitude of this team. There’s no ruthless streak Southgate gives captaincy out like confetti. Players not in squad are allowed games. Doesn’t bode well.