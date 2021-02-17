Champions League reaction - Mbappe upstages Messi, Liverpool win away

So, after Gary Lineker suggested this could be a changing of the guard for the world's top attacking stars, we want to know where you stand.

Just how good is Kylian Mbappe? He's already led France to a World Cup victory in 2018, is he about to win the Ballon d'Or? Has he now surpassed Lionel Messi? Can the Argentine superstar get back to his best? Where will they both be in 18 months' time...and where do you want them to be?

Let us know your thoughts by using #bbcfootball on Twitter or texting 81111 (UK only).