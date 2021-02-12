FA Cup reaction - Chelsea & Southampton through

Barnsley are 13th in the Championship and did themselves credit at Oakwell. They were the better team in the first half and almost took the game into extra time after Tammy Abraham's goal.
The Tykes' boss Valerien Ismael said: "It's exactly the game we wanted, we made a great performance. We could see how far we can bring our principles, to make Chelsea make mistakes, we did it perfect in the first half but we had to score.
"It was a change in the second half, Chelsea made a change of shape and had more control. We were punished for one moment which was a shame. But we kept fighting to the end, we are proud of the performance."
"We scored the goal and I had the feeling that they increased the risk, but we stepped down in the little decisions," said the German.
"[There was] not enough courage and it was too deep for a long, long time. We clearly can play better, so yes, I expected more but not in terms that I am frustrated. We can do better but I don't want to be too hard on the players."
On playing Sheffield United in the quarter-finals: "It's going to be a tough one. They are a very physical team that presses high. They are organised but I am happy to have a home game. This is what we wanted."
Abraham impresses at both ends
Barnsley 0-1 Chelsea
Striker Tammy Abraham starred at both ends of the pitch during Chelsea's win, scoring the winning goal and making a key goal-line clearance to deny Barnsley a late equaliser.
The England forward has been involved in nine goals in his last seven starts in the FA Cup (six goals, three assists) and since the start of last season he's scored 30 goals for Chelsea in all competitions - at least 11 more than any other player at the club.
This was a chance for the recently-appointed Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel to take a first close look at his fringe players but they largely struggled to impress - and failed to register an attempt on target during a disjointed first half.
Kepa Arrizabalaga, demoted by previous boss Frank Lampard in favour of Edouard Mendy, kept his side on level terms with a fine save to keep out Callum Brittain, who should have scored after Alex Mowatt's cross was flicked into his path.
Tuchel made 10 changes to his side and in addition to Kepa, Emerson Palmieri, Kurt Zouma and 19-year-old midfielder Billy Gilmour were also appearing for the first time under Tuchel, while Christian Pulisic and N'Golo Kante made first starts since the German came in.
Brittain went close again after firing through a sea of legs, while Chelsea's only meaningful first-half attack ended up with Pulisic sending Callum Hudson-Odoi's cross wide.
The winning goal came from a lovely move with Gilmour at its heart. The ball eventually came to James who squared to Abraham for his 12th goal of the season.
'I gotcha bro'
Barnsley 0-1 Chelsea
Reece James and Tammy Abraham were in sync on Instagram after Thursday's win, just as they were on the field for Abraham's goal at Oakwell.
Abraham was forced to make a headed goal-line clearance towards the end to deny Barnsley substitute Michael Sollbauer an equaliser.
Hard-working Barnsley were the better team in the first half with Kepa Arrizabalaga blocking Callum Brittain's attempt at point-blank range.
The hosts claimed Abraham was offside for his goal but the England forward just held his run to ensure he was onside to turn in Reece James' pass from close range.
Chelsea are now unbeaten in five games since Thomas Tuchel took charge in January. They were languishing ninth in the Premier League when Tuchel succeeded Frank Lampard but are now one point off the top four and two wins from a fourth FA Cup final in five seasons.
Saints ease into last eight
Wolves 0-2 Southampton
So, first up on Thursday, Southampton reached the quarter-finals with a comfortable victory at Wolves, with Danny Ings bundling in the opener and Stuart Armstrong finishing neatly late on as Saints ended a run of four losses in a row.
While both managers made significant changes to their weekend line-ups, Saints coped better with the alterations and their greater fluency meant they were deserved winners.
Ralph Hasenhuttl's side exhibited no shortage of early confidence as they took the game to the hosts. With full-backs Ryan Bertrand and Kyle Walker-Peters both marauding forward at every opportunity, Ings, Armstrong and Moussa Djenepo all went close to breaking the deadlock.
Wolves did improve and were left to lament defender Romain Saiss' wayward volley from 10 yards just before the interval.
Ings' goal was a little fortuitous - his shot hitting John Ruddy before deflecting back past the Wolves goalkeeper off the England forward.
But once the visitors went ahead they rarely looked like surrendering their lead, and a Ruddy mistake with a clearance allowed Armstrong to seal victory with a cool side-foot finish.
Good morning...
And welcome to what promises to be a busy Friday of football updates.
We'll begin by looking back at the last FA Cup fifth-round ties on Thursday, which saw Chelsea and Southampton complete the quarter-final line-up.
We'll then bring you the latest from Friday's news conferences, with more than 10 taking place during the course of the day to preview this weekend's Premier League fixtures.
Saints ease into last eight
Wolves 0-2 Southampton
So, first up on Thursday, Southampton reached the quarter-finals with a comfortable victory at Wolves, with Danny Ings bundling in the opener and Stuart Armstrong finishing neatly late on as Saints ended a run of four losses in a row.
While both managers made significant changes to their weekend line-ups, Saints coped better with the alterations and their greater fluency meant they were deserved winners.
Ralph Hasenhuttl's side exhibited no shortage of early confidence as they took the game to the hosts. With full-backs Ryan Bertrand and Kyle Walker-Peters both marauding forward at every opportunity, Ings, Armstrong and Moussa Djenepo all went close to breaking the deadlock.
Wolves did improve and were left to lament defender Romain Saiss' wayward volley from 10 yards just before the interval.
Ings' goal was a little fortuitous - his shot hitting John Ruddy before deflecting back past the Wolves goalkeeper off the England forward.
But once the visitors went ahead they rarely looked like surrendering their lead, and a Ruddy mistake with a clearance allowed Armstrong to seal victory with a cool side-foot finish.
