FA Cup reaction - Chelsea & Southampton through

Barnsley are 13th in the Championship and did themselves credit at Oakwell. They were the better team in the first half and almost took the game into extra time after Tammy Abraham's goal.

The Tykes' boss Valerien Ismael said: "It's exactly the game we wanted, we made a great performance. We could see how far we can bring our principles, to make Chelsea make mistakes, we did it perfect in the first half but we had to score.

"It was a change in the second half, Chelsea made a change of shape and had more control. We were punished for one moment which was a shame. But we kept fighting to the end, we are proud of the performance."