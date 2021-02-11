Live

FA Cup reaction - Everton beat Spurs in nine-goal thriller

preview
3,683
viewing this page

Watch all nine goals as Everton edge Tottenham in vintage FA Cup tie

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Ben Collins

All times stated are UK

  1. Six done, two to go

    Barnsley v Chelsea (20:00 GMT)

    BBC One

    And we're not done yet with the FA Cup fifth round.

    The final two games take place later, with BBC One having live coverage of Championship side Barnsley's tie with Chelsea, with the quarter-final draw taking place before the game kicks off at 20:00 GMT.

    And before that, Wolves host Southampton (17:30), which you can follow on BBC Radio 5 Live. There will be also be goal clips and live text updates of both ties on the BBC Sport website.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Blades also into last eight

    Sheffield United 1-0 Bristol City

    Video content

    Video caption: Sheffield United 1-0 Bristol City

    And in Wednesday's other FA Cup tie, Billy Sharp's penalty sent Sheffield United into the quarter-finals at the expense of 10-man Championship side Bristol City.

    The game's defining moment came when David McGoldrick's goal-bound shot hit defender Alfie Mawson on the hand.

    After viewing replays on the video screen, referee Robert Jones sent off Mawson and awarded the Blades a penalty, which Sharp slammed home.

    United had the better chances, with Max Lowe hitting the bar in the first half.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Foxes reach quarter-finals

    Leicester City 1-0 Brighton

    Video content

    Video caption: FA Cup Highlights: Leicester City 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

    Leicester joined them in the quarter-finals after Kelechi Iheanacho scored a 94th-minute winner to edge the Foxes past Brighton.

    Substitute Iheanacho nodded in from Youri Tielemans' cross to settle an otherwise unremarkable contest.

    With both sides making seven changes for the tie, the first half was a slow burner and neither team were able to register a single shot on target.

    The second half improved slightly with Andi Zeqiri and Cengiz Under both having efforts ruled out for offside.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Man City claim another record

    Swansea 1-3 Manchester City

    Video content

    Video caption: FA Cup Highlights: Swansea City 1-3 Manchester City

    Elsewhere, Manchester City continued their quest for silverware on four fronts by beating Championship side Swansea.

    Kyle Walker's cross drifted inside the far post to give the Premier League leaders a half-time lead before goals by Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus right after the break secured their place in the last eight.

    It also saw the Blues set a new record for successive domestic wins in all competitions by an English top-flight club, surpassing the previous best of 14 achieved by Preston (1891-92) and Arsenal (1987-88).

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. What a game!

    Video content

    Video caption: FA Cup Highlights: Everton 5-4 (aet) Tottenham Hotspur

    Anyone who tuned into Wednesday's FA Cup action were served up a classic as Everton beat Tottenham in extra time.

    The FA Cup isn't all about giant-killings, you know, as the Premier League rivals demonstrated by putting on a nine-goal thriller before the Toffees booked their place in the quarter-finals.

    And who said the magic of the Cup is dead?!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top