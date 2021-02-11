FA Cup reaction - Everton beat Spurs in nine-goal thriller

And we're not done yet with the FA Cup fifth round.

The final two games take place later, with BBC One having live coverage of Championship side Barnsley's tie with Chelsea, with the quarter-final draw taking place before the game kicks off at 20:00 GMT.

And before that, Wolves host Southampton (17:30), which you can follow on BBC Radio 5 Live. There will be also be goal clips and live text updates of both ties on the BBC Sport website.