FA Cup build-up & England squad announcement

Beth Mead's Arsenal have played just two games this year and I have just asked Hege Riise why she has been left out of the squad.

Her response was the "player report was not that good".

Mead has struggled for form and Riise admitted the lack of game time with Arsenal - due to postponements within the Women's Super League - has also had an impact.

Lyon forward Nikita Parris has also been left out but Riise says that is down to Covid-19 travel restrictions. Lyon did not want to release her.

"She of course will be in the squad," Riise added.