FA Cup build-up & England squad announcement

Beth Mead's Arsenal have played just two games this year and I have just asked Hege Riise why she has been left out of the squad.
Her response was the "player report was not that good".
Mead has struggled for form and Riise admitted the lack of game time with Arsenal - due to postponements within the Women's Super League - has also had an impact.
Lyon forward Nikita Parris has also been left out but Riise says that is down to Covid-19 travel restrictions. Lyon did not want to release her.
"She of course will be in the squad," Riise added.
Scott set for landmark appearance
Jill Scott will earn her 150th cap for the Lionesses if she features against Northern Ireland.
The 34-year-old midfielder, who returned on loan to Everton from Manchester City last month, made her England debut in 2006 and has appeared at four World Cups and three European Championships.
Riise excited by Lionesses potential
Whole we wait for Riise to speak to the media, we do have some quotes from the Norwegian that came with the initial squad announcement.
“I am looking forward to leading my first international camp with England," said Riise. "I have watched a lot of England and club matches and believe this is a group of players who are capable of winning at a major tournament.
“My work from now until Sarina Wiegman’s arrival is to develop their ability, playing style and physical conditioning to contribute to future success – this summer and beyond.
“It is great for the players to have an official fixture to look forward to and is an opportunity to implement everything they have worked on from previous training camps.”
The former Manchester United defender was due to stand down in the summer, with Netherlands boss Sarina Wiegman taking over permanently in September.
Mead, Stokes and Parris miss out
Emma Sanders
BBC Sport reporter
Hege Riise's first England squad is smaller than previous camps. It still has a blend of youth and experience but notable absentees include goalkeeper Carly Telford, defender Demi Stokes (who has been injured) and forwards Beth Mead, Toni Duggan and Nikita Parris.
A number of young players who have been called up recently for training squads have also missed out - though that was expected. Those include the likes of Manchester United's Katie Zelem, Chelsea's Niamh Charles, Liverpool's Rinsola Babajide and Manchester City's Esme Morgan.
Interestingly, the FA say "players have been selected based on merit with a focus on individuals’ physical capability, fitness and versatility to cope with the demands of a major tournament."
We'll hear from Riise any minute now in her press conference.
England squad:
Goalkeepers: Hannah Hampton (Birmingham ), Sandy MacIver (Everton), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City),Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)Midfielders: Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal),Jill Scott (Everton), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Ella Toone (Manchester United),Keira Walsh (Manchester City)Forwards: Bethany England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City),Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Ellen White(Manchester City)
And without further delay, here is the squad...
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the England women's squad announcement for the friendly against Northern Ireland later this month, plus build-up to this week's FA Cup fifth round matches.
Mead 'player report not good'
Emma Sanders
BBC Sport reporter
