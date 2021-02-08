Reaction as Manchester City thrash Liverpool, plus FA Cup news conferences

The only thing that can stop Manchester City winning the Premier League now is themselves - if they collapse for any reason. The problem for their rivals is that it does not look like that will happen.

Sunday's emphatic 4-1 victory over defending champions Liverpool at Anfield was City's 10th in a row in the league and I just don't see another team capable of putting together a winning run like that to challenge them.

On this evidence, City are not going to crack either, whatever is thrown at them.

