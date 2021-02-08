Reaction as Manchester City thrash Liverpool, plus FA Cup news conferences

SMS Message: Cold feet. COLD. FEET! It's just too good - thank you Jurgen, thank you. from Daniel
Cold feet. COLD. FEET! It's just too good - thank you Jurgen, thank you.
Was Jurgen Klopp's cold feet excuse partly in jest? Probably.
But what's the best excuse you have used, seen or heard for a defeat? I'm thinking Sunday league excuses here - So sloping pitches and flat footballs.
'Only Man City collapse will stop title win now'
The only thing that can stop Manchester City winning the Premier League now is themselves - if they collapse for any reason. The problem for their rivals is that it does not look like that will happen.
Sunday's emphatic 4-1 victory over defending champions Liverpool at Anfield was City's 10th in a row in the league and I just don't see another team capable of putting together a winning run like that to challenge them.
On this evidence, City are not going to crack either, whatever is thrown at them.
Liverpool's defeated body language at the final whistle and the mood of resignation as manager Jurgen Klopp shook hands with his triumphant Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola on Sunday were symbolic of what may prove the defining day in the Premier League title race.
Klopp and Liverpool's players will not say it, the towel will certainly not be coming in - but to all intents and purposes the game is up for the reigning champions when it comes to defending their crown.
Read the rest of Alan Shearer's analysis here.
Post update
How 'majestic' Foden helped Man City beat Liverpool
Match of the Day 2 pundits Jermaine Jenas and Alan Shearer praised Phil Foden's "remarkable" performance in Manchester City's 4-1 win against Liverpool at Anfield.
Is the 'Stockport Iniesta' also now a shoo-in for the England side?
The watching Gareth Southgate must have have been impressed with the 20-year-old.
Get Involved
We also want to hear from you this morning.
What has gone wrong for Liverpool this season - is it too simple to just blame injuries?
And after finishing 18 points behind the Reds last season, what is the secret to Manchester City's success this time around?
You can tweet us #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only) - don't forget to leave your name on texts so we can give you a shout out.
Guardiola impressed by Man City commitment
Liverpool 1-4 Manchester City
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says the "commitment" of his players and backroom staff impressed him most, after their stunning win at Anfield.
'Too soon to talk of crisis, but champions on worrying slide'
Liverpool 1-4 Manchester City
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Read the rest our chief football writer Phil McNulty's analysis here.
Liverpool made two massive mistakes - Klopp
Liverpool 1-4 Manchester City
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp defended his side's performance, but conceded that two "massive mistakes" proved decisive in the final result.
Man City thrash Reds at Anfield
Liverpool 1-4 Manchester City
Where else to start but Anfield, where Manchester City beat Liverpool 4-1 to take a firm grip on the title race and possibly end the Reds' hopes of retaining the trophy.
Ilkay Gundogan missed a first-half penalty before opening the scoring early in the second period.
Mohamed Salah equalised for Liverpool from the penalty spot before two errors from Reds goalkeeper Alisson allowed Gundogan and Raheem Sterling to move City 3-1 ahead.
A thunderous finish from Phil Foden wrapped up the win, Manchester City's first at Anfield since 2003 and Pep Guardiola's first away to Liverpool as a manager.
Sunday's Premier League results
Here is a reminder of Sunday's results:
Good morning
Was this the weekend Liverpool's title hopes vanished? And can anyone stop Manchester City?
A sparkling second half performance from Pep Guardiola's side - helped by a couple of goalkeeping howlers - moves them five points clear at the top and 10 clear of the Merseysiders.
We will have all the reaction to that stunning result at Anfield, plus a look back at Sunday's other Premier League games.
There are also some FA Cup news conferences to bring you as we build up to a busy week of fifth round action.
Let's waste no more time...