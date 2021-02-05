Reaction as Chelsea beat Tottenham and Premier League news conferences

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho was critical of referee Andre Marriner's performance during Thursday's game.

Mourinho was unhappy at the awarding of Chelsea's match-winning penalty and seen talking to Marriner at length as they walked off the pitch.

"I consider him one of the best referees in the Premier League. I care for him and one I have big admiration for him. That gives me a good position to tell him I did not like his performance," said Mourinho.

"In the end a penalty decides the game. In the end they score a penalty which is not a penalty where you say it is a dangerous situation, one on one, almost scoring.

"It's a penalty that is difficult to accept and to lose the game like this is a bit painful."