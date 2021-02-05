Live

Reaction as Chelsea beat Tottenham and Premier League news conferences

  1. Spurs struggle without Kane

    Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea

    Here are some of the notable stats to emerge from Thursday's game:

    • Mourinho lost back-to-back home league matches for the first time in his 327th such game.
    • Tuchel became the first Chelsea manager to keep clean sheets in his first three matches in charge since Mourinho in August 2004.
    • Tottenham have suffered three successive Premier League defeats for the first time since November 2012.
    • Chelsea have seven points from Tuchel's three matches - as many as they managed in Lampard's final eight.
    • Spurs have lost four of their past five league games when Kane has not played.
  2. Post update

    Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea

    Mourinho's frustration at the final whistle was in sharp contrast to Thomas Tuchel, who has now enjoyed two wins and a draw, without conceding a goal, since replacing the sacked Frank Lampard.

  3. Mourinho critical of referee Marriner

    Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea

    Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho was critical of referee Andre Marriner's performance during Thursday's game.

    Mourinho was unhappy at the awarding of Chelsea's match-winning penalty and seen talking to Marriner at length as they walked off the pitch.

    "I consider him one of the best referees in the Premier League. I care for him and one I have big admiration for him. That gives me a good position to tell him I did not like his performance," said Mourinho.

    "In the end a penalty decides the game. In the end they score a penalty which is not a penalty where you say it is a dangerous situation, one on one, almost scoring.

    "It's a penalty that is difficult to accept and to lose the game like this is a bit painful."

  4. Jorginho winner continues Chelsea revival

    Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea

    Let's begin in north London, where Chelsea beat Tottenham 1-0 to move up to sixth in the Premier League.

    Jorginho's first-half penalty, awarded after Eric Dier clumsily upended Timo Werner, was enough for all three points.

    Tottenham, still without the injured Harry Kane, created little until the closing stages, when Carlos Vinicius headed Serge Aurier's cross wide at the far post when unmarked.

    It is a third successive Premier League defeat for Spurs and the first time Jose Mourinho has suffered back-to-back home defeats in his managerial career.

  5. Good morning

    Chelsea were a club supposedly in crisis not so long ago. But three games and seven points under new boss Thomas Tuchel have lifted them into the top six.

    Instead it is Tottenham and Jose Mourinho who find themselves under scrutiny after a third successive defeat on Thursday evening.

    Is the Special One losing his magic touch?

    Stand by for all the reaction from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, plus a look ahead to this weekend's games with 12 (yes 12!) Premier League news conferences lined up throughout the day.

    Let's get started...

