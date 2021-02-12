Listen: Tuesday's non-league commentaries

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Tonight's commentaries

    All kick-offs at 19:45 GMT unless otherwise stated

    National League

    Aldershot Town v Solihull Moors - BBC Radio Surrey

    Boreham Wood v Yeovil - BBC Radio Three Counties

    Eastleigh v Hartlepool United (17:00 GMT) - BBC Radio Solent & BBC Radio Tees

    King's Lynn Town v Notts County - BBC Radio Nottingham

    Wrexham v Woking (19:00 GMT) - BBC Radio Wales

    National League North

    Hereford v Brackley Town - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    Guiseley v Kidderminster - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    York City v AFC Fylde (19:00 GMT) - BBC Radio York

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top