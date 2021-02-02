Live

Transfer deadline day reaction and Premier League news conferences

preview
Thomas Mallows

  1. Saints seal late deal for Minamino

    Another late, late move was Liverpool's Takumi Minamino joining Southampton on loan.

    The Saints submitted a deal sheet shortly before the deadline, which gave them extra time to put the finishing touches on the deal.

    Minamino, who joined Liverpool in a £7.25m deal from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020, heads to St Mary's until the end of the season.

    He replaces Shane Long, who moved to Championship side Bournemouth as a replacement for Josh King, who joined Everton.

    Swings and roundabouts.

  2. Everton sign King

    There is always one transfer that goes to the wire and on this occasion it was Norway striker Joshua King.

    Bournemouth accepted bids from both Fulham and Everton for the 29-year-old. Rumours on social media initially suggested King was on his way to west London, but it was the Toffees who sealed the deal with confirmation arriving in the early hours.

    King moves for Goodison Park for a nominal fee on a deal until the end of the season.

    Fulham did add to their attacking ranks, signing Josh Maja from Bordeaux on loan.

    Josh King
  3. Liverpool sign Davies and Kabak

    Liverpool were the busiest Premier League team on deadline day, with defenders Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies signing on at Anfield.

    Turkey central defender Kabak has joined the Reds until the end of the season, with the club also having signed Davies from Preston on what the club say is a "long-term" deal for £2m.

    Liverpool have an option to buy Kabak for £18m - with add-on clauses - at the end of the season, but do not need to activate it until June.

    For now, they will pay a £1m loan fee now with the potential for an extra £500,000 based on games played and how they fare in the Champions League.

    Split pic of Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies
  4. Good morning

    Another transfer window has come and gone.

    This year's transfer deadline may have been quieter than normal, but it still contained its usual dose of late drama and intrigue.

    Stand by for all the reaction to those last minute deals. There's also seven Premier League news conferences throughout the day, plus four fixtures to look forward to tonight.

    Let's dive straight in...

