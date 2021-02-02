Transfer deadline day reaction and Premier League news conferences

Another late, late move was Liverpool's Takumi Minamino joining Southampton on loan.

The Saints submitted a deal sheet shortly before the deadline, which gave them extra time to put the finishing touches on the deal.

Minamino, who joined Liverpool in a £7.25m deal from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020, heads to St Mary's until the end of the season.

He replaces Shane Long, who moved to Championship side Bournemouth as a replacement for Josh King, who joined Everton.

Swings and roundabouts.