Premier League reaction & latest transfer news

Kane out for weeks after injuring both ankles - Mourinho
Tottenham 1-3 Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
There are some players you can't replace - Mourinho
Tottenham 1-3 Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Liverpool weren't the only side to suffer an injury blow in Thursday's game as Harry Kane could be out for a "few weeks" after injuring both ankles, said Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho.
Kane, 27, needed treatment on his left ankle after landing awkwardly following a challenge with Jordan Henderson. The England captain also hurt his right ankle in an earlier challenge with Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara.
The striker, who has a history of ankle issues, continued before being replaced by Erik Lamela at half-time.
"The second injury was worse than the first one," said Mourinho. "He was coping with one but couldn't cope with both.
"For Harry to leave a game when the team is losing is not a nothing injury. There are some players you can't replace. When it happens it happens, but I believe we have to fight against it, we cannot do anything else."
As a clearance was lashed high into the empty stands and referee Martin Atkinson checked his watch, Klopp knew victory was assured. The manager turned towards Liverpool's bench to pump his fists in understated fashion: a moment of quiet celebration.
Seconds later, the formalities of this impressive 3-1 win were completed - and even though we have hardly been talking up a Liverpool crisis during arguably the rockiest little spell in Klopp's reign, there was no doubting the significance of the manner in which they put away a very disappointing Spurs side.
The defending champions had gone five Premier League games without a win, failing to score in four of those matches and seeing their 68-game unbeaten home league run end with a shock defeat by Burnley. They had also gone out of the FA Cup in the fourth round at Manchester United.
For the first time in a very long while, there were questions around Liverpool.
Click here for Phil's assessment on how the Reds answered them.
You can click here to say whether you agree or disagree that Liverpool must sign a defender to have a realistic chance of defending their title.
Or you can give us guys a shout directly. We'd love to hear your thoughts so let us know by using #bbcfootball on Twitter or texting 81111 (UK only).
‘If you know a suitable centre-half, send me a message’
Tottenham 1-3 Liverpool
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said throughout January he does not expect to sign a defender, but with the transfer window closing on Monday and his injury crisis going from bad to worse, he could yet be forced into a rethink.
Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez have been long-term absentees, while makeshift centre-back Fabinho missed the 3-1 win at Spurs with a minor muscle injury. The Reds then lost Joel Matip with an ankle injury which looks like "something serious".
So will Klopp be forced to act?
"If you have a centre-half available at a reasonable price, and one with the quality we need, then send me a message," he said on BT Sport.
"We thought [about making signings] and we think the whole time but it's about doing the right thing. We need to find the right player. It's incredible what's happening in the defensive line."
So, is it fair to say that Liverpool must sign a defender in January to be realistic title contenders? Click here to have your say.
Reds forced into defensive reshuffle
Tottenham 1-3 Liverpool
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Liverpool's injury problems continued, though, as Fabinho, excellent as an auxiliary central defender in the absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, was ruled out of the game with a muscle injury.
The increasingly fragile Joel Matip, meanwhile, lasted only 45 minutes, having started alongside Jordan Henderson, another emergency selection at the heart of Liverpool's rearguard.
Sadly for the gifted but injury-prone Matip, manager Jurgen Klopp did not exactly deliver an optimistic bulletin on his injury. While the manager's public request for someone to send him a central defender may have been delivered with tongue slightly in cheek, Liverpool's situation in that department is now at crisis point and may need to be resolved with a dip into the markets.
It meant Liverpool's central defensive partnership in the second half was Henderson, helping out in an unaccustomed position once more, and 23-year-old Nathaniel Phillips. It was testimony to Liverpool's superiority that they were barely threatened.
We knocked the wall down - Klopp
Tottenham 1-3 Liverpool
Liverpool
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted with his side's three goals in their win at Tottenham after going four Premier League games without scoring.
Defending champions end winless run with impressive victory
After a run of five league games without a win - four of those without a goal - Liverpool moved back into the top four as they discovered their cutting edge in style at the expense of an uninspiring Spurs.
Spurs, who lost striker Harry Kane to an ankle injury at half-time, had an early Son Heung-min strike ruled out for offside before Liverpool's threat was rewarded with their first league goal in 482 minutes in first-half stoppage time.
Roberto Firmino took advantage of hesitation between Eric Dier and Hugo Lloris to tap in Sadio Mane's low cross from close range. Lloris was at fault again two minutes after the break when he pushed Mane's shot into the path of right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who finished emphatically.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's 20-yard strike gave Spurs hope almost immediately but Liverpool were always in control of an entertaining second period. After Mohamed Salah saw a goal disallowed by VAR for handball by Firmino in the build-up, Mane stole in at the far post to pounce on an error by the otherwise impressive Joe Rodon to secure victory.
Liverpool are now four points behind leaders Manchester City having played a game more.
Good morning...
And welcome to what promises to be a busy day for Premier League news and updates. Just the 16 news conferences in the diary for today... with transfer deadline day looming.
But we'll begin with reaction to Thursday's game, which saw Liverpool get back to winning ways at Tottenham. This is shaping up to be some title race, isn't it.
Live Reporting
Ben Collins and Saj Chowdhury
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter ReutersCopyright: Reuters View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter PA MediaCopyright: PA Media ReutersCopyright: Reuters PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
How Liverpool would like this defender back...
Kane out for weeks after injuring both ankles - Mourinho
Tottenham 1-3 Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
There are some players you can't replace - Mourinho
Tottenham 1-3 Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool weren't the only side to suffer an injury blow in Thursday's game as Harry Kane could be out for a "few weeks" after injuring both ankles, said Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho.
Kane, 27, needed treatment on his left ankle after landing awkwardly following a challenge with Jordan Henderson. The England captain also hurt his right ankle in an earlier challenge with Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara.
The striker, who has a history of ankle issues, continued before being replaced by Erik Lamela at half-time.
"The second injury was worse than the first one," said Mourinho. "He was coping with one but couldn't cope with both.
"For Harry to leave a game when the team is losing is not a nothing injury. There are some players you can't replace. When it happens it happens, but I believe we have to fight against it, we cannot do anything else."
‘Liverpool faced questions – and they delivered’
Tottenham 1-3 Liverpool
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Jurgen Klopp's sheer elation at Liverpool's outstanding return to form was illustrated seconds before the final whistle at a rain-sodden Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
As a clearance was lashed high into the empty stands and referee Martin Atkinson checked his watch, Klopp knew victory was assured. The manager turned towards Liverpool's bench to pump his fists in understated fashion: a moment of quiet celebration.
Seconds later, the formalities of this impressive 3-1 win were completed - and even though we have hardly been talking up a Liverpool crisis during arguably the rockiest little spell in Klopp's reign, there was no doubting the significance of the manner in which they put away a very disappointing Spurs side.
The defending champions had gone five Premier League games without a win, failing to score in four of those matches and seeing their 68-game unbeaten home league run end with a shock defeat by Burnley. They had also gone out of the FA Cup in the fourth round at Manchester United.
For the first time in a very long while, there were questions around Liverpool.
Click here for Phil's assessment on how the Reds answered them.
Klopp's smile is back
Tottenham 1-3 Liverpool
BreakingCeltic chief to step down
It's been a tough season for Celtic, with Steven Gerrard's Rangers seemingly on course to deny them a 10th straight Scottish title.
Get the feeling this will be one of many changes at Parkhead over the coming months.
Get Involved - Should Liverpool sign a defender?
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
You can click here to say whether you agree or disagree that Liverpool must sign a defender to have a realistic chance of defending their title.
Or you can give us guys a shout directly. We'd love to hear your thoughts so let us know by using #bbcfootball on Twitter or texting 81111 (UK only).
‘If you know a suitable centre-half, send me a message’
Tottenham 1-3 Liverpool
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said throughout January he does not expect to sign a defender, but with the transfer window closing on Monday and his injury crisis going from bad to worse, he could yet be forced into a rethink.
Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez have been long-term absentees, while makeshift centre-back Fabinho missed the 3-1 win at Spurs with a minor muscle injury. The Reds then lost Joel Matip with an ankle injury which looks like "something serious".
So will Klopp be forced to act?
"If you have a centre-half available at a reasonable price, and one with the quality we need, then send me a message," he said on BT Sport.
"We thought [about making signings] and we think the whole time but it's about doing the right thing. We need to find the right player. It's incredible what's happening in the defensive line."
So, is it fair to say that Liverpool must sign a defender in January to be realistic title contenders? Click here to have your say.
Reds forced into defensive reshuffle
Tottenham 1-3 Liverpool
Liverpool's injury problems continued, though, as Fabinho, excellent as an auxiliary central defender in the absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, was ruled out of the game with a muscle injury.
The increasingly fragile Joel Matip, meanwhile, lasted only 45 minutes, having started alongside Jordan Henderson, another emergency selection at the heart of Liverpool's rearguard.
Sadly for the gifted but injury-prone Matip, manager Jurgen Klopp did not exactly deliver an optimistic bulletin on his injury. While the manager's public request for someone to send him a central defender may have been delivered with tongue slightly in cheek, Liverpool's situation in that department is now at crisis point and may need to be resolved with a dip into the markets.
It meant Liverpool's central defensive partnership in the second half was Henderson, helping out in an unaccustomed position once more, and 23-year-old Nathaniel Phillips. It was testimony to Liverpool's superiority that they were barely threatened.
We knocked the wall down - Klopp
Tottenham 1-3 Liverpool
Liverpool
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted with his side's three goals in their win at Tottenham after going four Premier League games without scoring.
Defending champions end winless run with impressive victory
Tottenham 1-3 Liverpool
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Liverpool returned to form in impressive fashion as the Premier League champions secured a convincing victory at Tottenham Hotspur.
After a run of five league games without a win - four of those without a goal - Liverpool moved back into the top four as they discovered their cutting edge in style at the expense of an uninspiring Spurs.
Spurs, who lost striker Harry Kane to an ankle injury at half-time, had an early Son Heung-min strike ruled out for offside before Liverpool's threat was rewarded with their first league goal in 482 minutes in first-half stoppage time.
Roberto Firmino took advantage of hesitation between Eric Dier and Hugo Lloris to tap in Sadio Mane's low cross from close range. Lloris was at fault again two minutes after the break when he pushed Mane's shot into the path of right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who finished emphatically.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's 20-yard strike gave Spurs hope almost immediately but Liverpool were always in control of an entertaining second period. After Mohamed Salah saw a goal disallowed by VAR for handball by Firmino in the build-up, Mane stole in at the far post to pounce on an error by the otherwise impressive Joe Rodon to secure victory.
Liverpool are now four points behind leaders Manchester City having played a game more.
Good morning...
And welcome to what promises to be a busy day for Premier League news and updates. Just the 16 news conferences in the diary for today... with transfer deadline day looming.
But we'll begin with reaction to Thursday's game, which saw Liverpool get back to winning ways at Tottenham. This is shaping up to be some title race, isn't it.