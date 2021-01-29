Premier League reaction & latest transfer news

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Liverpool weren't the only side to suffer an injury blow in Thursday's game as Harry Kane could be out for a "few weeks" after injuring both ankles, said Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho.

Kane, 27, needed treatment on his left ankle after landing awkwardly following a challenge with Jordan Henderson. The England captain also hurt his right ankle in an earlier challenge with Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

The striker, who has a history of ankle issues, continued before being replaced by Erik Lamela at half-time.

"The second injury was worse than the first one," said Mourinho. "He was coping with one but couldn't cope with both.

"For Harry to leave a game when the team is losing is not a nothing injury. There are some players you can't replace. When it happens it happens, but I believe we have to fight against it, we cannot do anything else."