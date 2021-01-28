Chelsea news conference & latest transfer news

So, any minute we're due to hear from the new Chelsea boss...

The Thomas Tuchel era may have started with a goalless draw against Wolves, but the German believes he has seen enough to leave him feeling positive about the future.

Tuchel's side were held on a frustrating night by Wolves at Stamford Bridge in the former Paris St-Germain and Borussia Dortmund boss' first game since taking over from Frank Lampard.

Wolves keeper Rui Patricio saved well from Antonio Rudiger's header and Callum Hudson-Odoi's deflected attempt.

Chelsea have won just once in six Premier League games and are five points off a top-four spot. But Tuchel preferred to concentrate on the positives after the Wolves match.

"I was very happy performance-wise, unfortunately we couldn't score, if we take care of our performance like this the results will come," he said. "It gives me a good feeling for the future."