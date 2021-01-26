FA Cup reaction & transfer latest

Video content Video caption: Onyedinma gives Wycombe shock early lead Onyedinma gives Wycombe shock early lead

Back to Monday's FA Cup action game now, and Fred Onyedinma handed Wycombe Wanderers, bottom of the Championship, a shock early lead at Adams Park.

And although Gareth Bale drew Spurs level before the break, the Premier League side had to bring on Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Tanguy Ndombele before late goals by Harry Winks and Ndombele secured victory.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth on BT Sport: "The scoreline is probably not a reflection of the game although they were fantastic at the end - I am flattered they had to put some big names on to get in front.

"We looked tired. We have given everything and there is no disgrace from our boys, really proud - we will take a lot of heart from this.

"We go again, it's not going to be the FA Cup but I am determined to stay in the Championship."