FA Cup reaction & transfer latest

Gareth Bale made his first start for Tottenham since scoring in their Carabao Cup win at Stoke on 23 December.
The on-loan Real Madrid forward has been involved in nine goals in his past six starts in the FA Cup for Tottenham (four goals, five assists), with his equaliser against Wycombe his first in the competition in 2,942 days since netting against Coventry in January 2013.
'I am flattered they had to put some big names on'
Wycombe 1-4 Tottenham
Back to Monday's FA Cup action game now, and Fred Onyedinma handed Wycombe Wanderers, bottom of the Championship, a shock early lead at Adams Park.
Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth on BT Sport: "The scoreline is probably not a reflection of the game although they were fantastic at the end - I am flattered they had to put some big names on to get in front.
"We looked tired. We have given everything and there is no disgrace from our boys, really proud - we will take a lot of heart from this.
"We go again, it's not going to be the FA Cup but I am determined to stay in the Championship."
Allardyce aims to maintain his record of never being relegated as he attempts to save the second-from-bottom West Brom from the drop. He has saved Sunderland and Blackburn from similar positions in the past.
Allardyce knows how to get results "when everyone believes it is over", said Guardiola, whose side visit West Brom in the Premier League later (20:15 GMT).
"It is not easy to take over a team during the season, but against Wolves, Liverpool, other clubs he got good results. Sam Allardyce is a genius."
Chelsea sack Lampard
Jose Mourinho knows a steady supply of silverware at a big club is usually enough to keep your job.
Who knows, had Frank Lampard managed to cap an encouraging first year in charge at Chelsea with last season's FA Cup then maybe he'd still be in a job now.
ICYMI...he was sacked on Monday after a run of five defeats in eight Premier League games.
Spurs won't give up on any competition - Mourinho
Wycombe 1-4 Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur
Manager Jose Mourinho insists Tottenham will "not give up any competition" after late goals from Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele ensured Spurs booked an FA Cup fifth-round tie at Everton.
Spurs have already reached the final of the Carabao Cup and are also in the knockout stage of the Europa League.
They also host Liverpool in the Premier League on Thursday and Mourinho said not choosing to rest Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Tanguy Ndombele - who all came off the bench at Wycombe - highlighted his determination to win in every competition they play in.
He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Even when we had to play four matches in one week and people thought we were going to give away Europa League or Carabao Cup we didn't. We fought. Today we brought the whole squad - only Hugo Lloris stayed at home. We are going to fight.
"We want to keep going. February we have to play three competitions because FA Cup and then comes Europa League. Of course it will be very hard but we have to try."
Spurs overcome Wycombe scare
Wycombe 1-4 Tottenham
So, there's just one more team to be confirmed for the FA Cup fifth round after Tottenham overcame a scare against a spirited Wycombe side on Monday.
Wycombe, bottom of the Championship, had stunned their Premier League opponents when Fred Onyedinma slotted in the opener midway through the first half. But Gareth Bale marked a rare start with the equaliser just before half-time, hooking in Lucas Moura's cross.
Tottenham upped the pressure in the second half, but Wycombe repelled numerous attacks as they looked set to take the game to extra time.
However, with Spurs sending on key players Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Tanguy Ndombele, the away side's quality eventually told as Harry Winks curled home with four minutes to go.
Ndombele ensured there would be no late drama when he finished from close range and then stabbed home a fourth in stoppage time.
Good morning...
And welcome to Tuesday's live football page, where I'll be bringing you reaction to the penultimate FA Cup fourth-round tie on Monday and all the latest transfer news.
I'll also have updates from Tuesday's news conferences, as a number of Premier League bosses will be chatting ahead of a full midweek programme.
Winks enjoys rare goal
Wycombe 1-4 Tottenham
Harry Winks has scored two goals in his past nine games for Tottenham in all competitions, as many as he had in his first 151 appearances for the club.
The 24-year-old midfielder curled home this goal at Wycombe to put Spurs ahead with four minutes of regular time remaining.
Another cup win for Spurs
Wycombe 1-4 Tottenham
Bale scores on rare start for Spurs
Wycombe 1-4 Tottenham
