Weekend Scottish football build-up

I think I speak on behalf of everyone when I say that everyday feels like the same one at moment. But, I can guarantee you it's Friday today as we are back with the weekend build-up! Four Scottish Premiership fixtures take place tomorrow and we'll be providing you with all the news and updates that comes along with it. And with just a few days left before the closure of the transfer window, I think we could be in for a busy one today...
Live Reporting
Nick McPheat
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
It's Friday!
I think I speak on behalf of everyone when I say that everyday feels like the same one at moment.
But, I can guarantee you it's Friday today as we are back with the weekend build-up!
Four Scottish Premiership fixtures take place tomorrow and we'll be providing you with all the news and updates that comes along with it.
And with just a few days left before the closure of the transfer window, I think we could be in for a busy one today...