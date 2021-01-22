Burnley beat Liverpool reaction, FA Cup news conferences and transfer latest

Defeat leaves Liverpool fourth in the table, six points adrift of leaders Manchester United.
So what does Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp think of their hopes of successfully defending their Premier League title?
This just about answers it: "If I sit now here, losing against Burnley and didn't score for the last four games and talk about the title race, how silly that would be?"
Burnley players enjoying the moment - Dyche
Liverpool 0-1 Burnley
For Burnley, victory at
Anfield to end Liverpool’s 68-game unbeaten home run was something to savour.
Ashley Barnes scored the late winner from the spot
after being tripped by goalkeeper Alisson and secured Barnsley their first
win away to Liverpool since 1974.
Last season they were the only side to take anything away from their Premier League trip to the eventual champions.
Burnley boss Sean Dyche told Match of the Day his side “had to work hard” and were “diligent”.
Dyche continued: "We were close last year, you get a feel of a performance and I said 'you are used to playing against these players, working without the ball, there's always a chance and you have to take it'. Barnsey sticks it in there, gets a toe, it's a penalty and he sticks it away very well."
'A massive punch in the face'
Liverpool 0-1 Burnley
Well, as far as reacting to a costly defeat goes this has to be
up there when it comes to visualising what it feels like.
Manager Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool's defeat by Burnley on
Thursday was a "massive punch in the face".
'Silly to talk about title race'
Liverpool 0-1 Burnley
He went on to say he took full responsibility for the 1-0 loss at Anfield.
"It's a tough one, not easy to explain," Klopp told BBC Sport.
"If something doesn't work, you have to try harder, more often, longer. It was not easy to lose that game and we did it.
Good morning
Who saw that coming?
After 68 games spread across nearly four years, Liverpool's long unbeaten home run in the Premier League is over.
Stand by for all the reaction to Burnley's famous victory at Anfield and the impact it may have on issues at the top and bottom of the table.
We will also bring you updates from all the FA Cup news conferences ahead of fourth round weekend, plus all the latest transfer news.
Let's dive straight in...