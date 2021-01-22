Burnley beat Liverpool reaction, FA Cup news conferences and transfer latest

Video content Video caption: Burnley players enjoying the moment - Dyche Burnley players enjoying the moment - Dyche

For Burnley, victory at Anfield to end Liverpool’s 68-game unbeaten home run was something to savour.

Ashley Barnes scored the late winner from the spot after being tripped by goalkeeper Alisson and secured Barnsley their first win away to Liverpool since 1974.

Last season they were the only side to take anything away from their Premier League trip to the eventual champions.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche told Match of the Day his side “had to work hard” and were “diligent”.

Dyche continued: "We were close last year, you get a feel of a performance and I said 'you are used to playing against these players, working without the ball, there's always a chance and you have to take it'. Barnsey sticks it in there, gets a toe, it's a penalty and he sticks it away very well."