Premier League reaction as Man Utd retake the lead & transfer latest news

I think it's fair to say Dean Smith was not impressed either...
'The rule is wrong'
Man City 2-0 Aston Villa
There was a hint on controversy about City's opener as Rodri came back from an offside position to dispossess Tyrone Mings, before feeding Bernardo Silva.
Let's hear what the chaps on Match of the Day said about the incident...
City keep up the pressure on neighbours
Man City 2-0 Aston Villa
Chris Bevan
BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium
Late goals from Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan ended Aston Villa's resistance as Manchester City moved top of the Premier League for the first time this season - for a couple of hours before neighbours United regained the leadership.
Pep Guardiola's side were knocked off the summit later on Wednesday as Manchester United beat Fulham, but the determination they showed to claim their sixth successive league win underlined that they are here to stay in this title race.
Villa's first team, playing their first game since New Year's Day because of a coronavirus outbreak at the club, showed no after-effects of their 19-day hiatus and produced a dogged defensive display.
They held out until the 79th minute, when Rodri controversially stole the ball off Tyrone Mings and fed Bernardo, who brilliantly fired into the top corner from the edge of the box.
Fulham boss Scott Parker says his side showed a lot of quality despite the defeat...
'We started playing after their goal'
Fulham 1-2 Man Utd
Manchester United
Man Utd are making a habit of coming back from losing positions and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side started playing after going behind at Fulham...
Man Utd come from behind in west London
Fulham 1-2 Man Utd
With Paul Pogba splashed over the back pages this morning, let's start at Craven Cottage.
Pogba scored a superb winner as Manchester United reclaimed top spot in the Premier League by coming from behind for a club-record equalling away win at Fulham.
In what is becoming a familiar pattern for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side outside Manchester this season, they fell behind early in the game, with Ademola Lookman beating the offside trap before firing in an angled drive.
But for the seventh time away from Old Trafford in 2020-21, United found a winning response - taking their run to 17 games unbeaten away in the Premier League - courtesy of an Edinson Cavani equaliser and a bit of magic from their French midfielder.
'Pogba blasts United back to the top'
Thursday's back pages
The Guardian
'Pog of cor'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Star
'Red roar'
Thursday's back pages
Daily Mirror
'It's advantage Manchester'
Thursday's back pages
The Times
Paper talk
Thursday's back pages
But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...
Good morning
We go again!
Storm Christoph might be causing havoc in the north west, but both Manchester clubs are flying high in the Premier League.
Stay tuned as we look back at Wednesday night's top flight action...