Premier League reaction as Man Utd retake the lead & transfer latest news

Live Reporting

Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Farcical'

    Man City 2-0 Aston Villa

    Aston Villa

    I think it's fair to say Dean Smith was not impressed either...

    Video caption: Manchester City 2-0 Aston Villa: Villans manager disappointed with 'farcical' decision
  2. 'The rule is wrong'

    Man City 2-0 Aston Villa

    There was a hint on controversy about City's opener as Rodri came back from an offside position to dispossess Tyrone Mings, before feeding Bernardo Silva.

    Let's hear what the chaps on Match of the Day said about the incident...

    Video caption: Match of the Day: ‘It’s a rubbish law’ - Why was Man City's goal so controversial?
  3. City keep up the pressure on neighbours

    Man City 2-0 Aston Villa

    Chris Bevan

    BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

    Late goals from Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan ended Aston Villa's resistance as Manchester City moved top of the Premier League for the first time this season - for a couple of hours before neighbours United regained the leadership.

    Pep Guardiola's side were knocked off the summit later on Wednesday as Manchester United beat Fulham, but the determination they showed to claim their sixth successive league win underlined that they are here to stay in this title race.

    Villa's first team, playing their first game since New Year's Day because of a coronavirus outbreak at the club, showed no after-effects of their 19-day hiatus and produced a dogged defensive display.

    They held out until the 79th minute, when Rodri controversially stole the ball off Tyrone Mings and fed Bernardo, who brilliantly fired into the top corner from the edge of the box.

    Read more here.

    Bernardo Silva
  4. 'It shows how far we have come'

    Fulham 1-2 Man Utd

    Fulham

    Fulham boss Scott Parker says his side showed a lot of quality despite the defeat...

    Video caption: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United: Parker pleased with performance despite defeat
  5. 'We started playing after their goal'

    Fulham 1-2 Man Utd

    Manchester United

    Man Utd are making a habit of coming back from losing positions and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side started playing after going behind at Fulham...

    Video caption: Fulham 1- 2 Man Utd: Solskjaer praises Pogba in Fulham win
  6. Man Utd come from behind in west London

    Fulham 1-2 Man Utd

    With Paul Pogba splashed over the back pages this morning, let's start at Craven Cottage.

    Pogba scored a superb winner as Manchester United reclaimed top spot in the Premier League by coming from behind for a club-record equalling away win at Fulham.

    In what is becoming a familiar pattern for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side outside Manchester this season, they fell behind early in the game, with Ademola Lookman beating the offside trap before firing in an angled drive.

    But for the seventh time away from Old Trafford in 2020-21, United found a winning response - taking their run to 17 games unbeaten away in the Premier League - courtesy of an Edinson Cavani equaliser and a bit of magic from their French midfielder.

    Read more here.

    Edinson Cavani
  7. 'Pogba blasts United back to the top'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian back pages
  8. 'Pog of cor'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Star
  9. 'Red roar'

    Thursday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror
  10. 'It's advantage Manchester'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Times

    Times
  11. Paper talk

    Thursday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...

  12. Good morning

    We go again!

    Storm Christoph might be causing havoc in the north west, but both Manchester clubs are flying high in the Premier League.

    Stay tuned as we look back at Wednesday night's top flight action...

