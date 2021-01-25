Listen: Tuesday's National League commentaries

  1. Tonight's commentaries

    All kick-offs at 19:45 GMT unless otherwise stated

    National League

    Aldershot Town v Weymouth - BBC Radio Surrey

    Boreham Wood v Chesterfield - BBC Radio Three Counties

    Bromley v Woking - BBC Radio Kent & BBC Radio Surrey

    Dover Athletic v Barnet - BBC Radio Kent

    Eastleigh v Dagenham & Redbridge - BBC Radio Solent

    Solihull Moors v Notts County - BBC Radio Nottingham

    Torquay United v Sutton United (19:00 GMT) - BBC Radio Devon

    Wrexham v FC Halifax Town (19:00 GMT) - BBC Radio Wales

