Premier League reaction & transfer latest

Why Leicester must be taken seriously as title contenders
Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea
Manchester United emerged from the weekend top of the Premier League, but Leicester beat Chelsea on Tuesday to go a point clear.
Are the Foxes genuine title contenders though? Click here to read why our chief football writer Phil McNulty thinks the surprise 2016 champions should be taken seriously.
How Shaw can redefine his Man Utd career - Micah Richards analysis
Manchester United and Liverpool faced each other in the Premier League on Sunday, with a 0-0 draw at Anfield enough to keep the Red Devils top of the table.
BBC columnist Micah Richards feels United left-back Luke Shaw was sensational against Liverpool - and here he explains how the 25-year-old can prove he belongs at Old Trafford and add to his eight England caps.
FA Cup fourth round - live on the BBC
All kick-off times GMT
BBC One
Southampton's win completes the line-up for the FA Cup fourth round, which begins on Friday with non-league Chorley hosting Premier League side Wolves (19:45), before Southampton host Arsenal on Saturday (12:15).
Manchester City's trip to League Two side Cheltenham Town on Saturday (17:30 GMT) will be shown live in BBC One, as will Chelsea's home tie with Championship side Luton Town on Sunday (12:00).
Then comes the tie of the round as Manchester United host rivals Liverpool on Sunday (17:00). That too will be shown live on BBC One.
The young lads were brave - Hasenhuttl
Southampton 2-0 Shrewsbury Town
Southampton
Southampton had a host of youngsters playing against Shrewsbury but it was this trademark free-kick from England midfielder James Ward-Prowse that sealed victory.
Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said: "Every young lad did a good job. You could see in the dressing room they were a little bit nervous. They have to be brave, they know what they have to do and it was a good first game for them.
"We tried [to score a second goal earlier]. It is not important to score three or four goals - it is important to go to the next round. It will be a little bit tougher [against Arsenal]. For us it is a chance to step into the next round."
The Foxes knew a win would see them overhaul Manchester United and they were on their way after only six minutes when Wilfred Ndidi fired in off the inside of the post from 20 yards.
Chelsea rarely threatened, although they were denied a first-half penalty by VAR when Christian Pulisic went down under a challenge from Jonny Evans, only for the technology to confirm the offence took place just outside the area.
Lampard's misery was swiftly reinforced as Leicester City broke clear to add a second four minutes before the break, James Maddison sweeping a cool finish past Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy on the half-volley from Marc Albrighton's pass.
Chelsea barely raised a gallop after the break and it was Leicester who created the better openings as James Justin headed wide when unmarked and Mendy saved from Youri Tielemans.
Leicester are now a point ahead of Manchester United having played a game more while Chelsea are in eighth, five points off the Champions League places.
"We're showing some growth in how we play and what we do," he said.
"I'd like to dream a lot but we're very humble and understand we're West Ham, we're not going to start shouting things too soon because history has shown we haven't always backed it up and I want to be the one to back it up.
"We're going step by step and making good progress picking up points. I want us to be competing at the top end and to do that we have to keep winning."
Hammers claim fourth straight win
West Ham 2-1 West Brom
West Ham beat West Brom to claim a fourth straight win in all competitions and move within two points of a Champions League place.
The victory moved West Ham to seventh with 32 points after 19 games - their highest points tally at the halfway stage of a Premier League season.
The Hammers took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Jarrod Bowen chested in Vladimir Coufal's cross.
The visitors levelled soon after the restart through Matheus Pereira's thunderous drive from distance.
Dara O'Shea then blocked Manuel Lanzini's goalbound shot but Michail Antonio gave West Ham the win with a hooked finish.
Defeat for West Brom, meanwhile, leaves them 19th, five points from safety.
Good morning...
And welcome to another day of Premier League reaction and transfer news.
There's a new team at the top of the Premier League, but that could change tonight - twice.
But firstly, let's have a look at what happened in Tuesday's games.
Saints beat League One Shrewsbury in FA Cup
Southampton 2-0 Shrewsbury Town
There was also some FA Cup action on Tuesday, with Southampton beating Shrewsbury in their rearranged third-round tie.
Daniel N'Lundulu opened the scoring for a much-changed Saints side with a low effort into the bottom left corner.
The hosts dominated possession and while they were relatively comfortable it took James Ward-Prowse's late free-kick to seal their win.
Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl had promised to field a side that blended youth and experience for this cup tie.
And he did not disappoint for a fixture that was originally scheduled for 9 January but was moved after a coronavirus outbreak at the League One club.
Lampard 'worried' after fifth defeat in eight league games
Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea
Chelsea
Frank Lampard said he is worried about Chelsea's form after they were soundly beaten at Leicester, a fifth defeat in their past eight Premier League games.
Goals from Wilfred Ndidi and James Maddison secured a 2-0 win for the Foxes that sent them top of the table at the midway point in their season.
By contrast Chelsea, who had started December top of the table, are now eighth.
"It's not where we want to be," said Blues boss Lampard. "I am worried.
"From the form we were in to get so quickly in to the form we're in now, even with the Fulham win [on Saturday] and some other wins in there, we should be better than losing five in eight.
"It's a young team. They won't be feeling nice. I'm not against the lads in the dressing room. They will have learned a lesson."
Foxes go top and increase pressure on Lampard
Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at The King Power Stadium
Leicester City moved to the top of the Premier League table and increased the pressure on struggling Chelsea manager Frank Lampard with an impressive victory at The King Power Stadium.
The Foxes knew a win would see them overhaul Manchester United and they were on their way after only six minutes when Wilfred Ndidi fired in off the inside of the post from 20 yards.
Chelsea rarely threatened, although they were denied a first-half penalty by VAR when Christian Pulisic went down under a challenge from Jonny Evans, only for the technology to confirm the offence took place just outside the area.
Lampard's misery was swiftly reinforced as Leicester City broke clear to add a second four minutes before the break, James Maddison sweeping a cool finish past Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy on the half-volley from Marc Albrighton's pass.
Chelsea barely raised a gallop after the break and it was Leicester who created the better openings as James Justin headed wide when unmarked and Mendy saved from Youri Tielemans.
Leicester are now a point ahead of Manchester United having played a game more while Chelsea are in eighth, five points off the Champions League places.
