Arsenal beat Newcastle reaction, Premier League news conferences and transfer latest

Let's start at Emirates Stadium where Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Arsenal beat Newcastle to move into the top 10 of the Premier League and increase the pressure on Magpies boss Steve Bruce.

Aubameyang, who had earlier hit the post from a tight angle in the first half, opened the scoring in the 50th minute when he fired past Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Arsenal doubled their lead as Emile Smith Rowe's pullback found Bukayo Saka and the England international side-footed the ball into the net.

Aubameyang, 31, got his second and the Gunners' third after Cedric Soares, in his first league start of the season, got to the byline and set up the striker.