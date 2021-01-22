Sportscene
Scottish Championship: Arbroath v Dundee

  1. Don't jinx it, Faddy!

    Arbroath v Dundee (19:45)

    James McFadden

    Former Scotland forward on BBC Scotland

    Quote Message: It's set up for goals tonight...
  2. 'I sold Charlie Adam's dad - I'm that old!'

    Arbroath v Dundee (19:45)

    Ahead of tonight's clash, BBC Scotland spoke to Arbroath boss Dick Campbell about operating as a part-time team during Covid, his relationship with Dundee's Charlie Adam, and why elite football is becoming boring.

    As usual, the great man was on fine form.

    Have a pre-match gander HERE.

    Dick Campbell
  3. LINE-UPS from Gayfield Park

    Arbroath v Dundee (19:45)

    Arbroath XI: Gatson, Thomson, Hamilton, Little, O'Brien, Gold, Williamson, Craigen, Hilson, Ruth, Stewart

    Substitutes: Gallacher, Whatley, McKenna, Swankie, Linn, Donnelly, Davidson

    Dundee XI: Hamilton, Elliot, McGhee, Fontaine, Ashcroft, Marshall, Adam, McGowan, Byrne, Sow, Mullen,

    Substitutes: Legzdins, Kerr, Forster, Afolabi, Robertson, Anderson, Cameron

    Arbroath v Dundee (19:45)

    It's bottom versus third tonight in this weekend's Friday night Championship action as the hosts aim to move off the foot of the second tier.

    However, a win for Dundee - who haven't tasted defeat since November - would jump James McPake's side above Dunfermline into second place and reduce the gap on leaders Hearts to five points.

    You can catch all the action live on the BBC Scotland channel or you can click play at the top of this page.

    We'll also be providing updates right here throughout the game.

    Paul McGowan goal v Arbroath
    Image caption: A stunning solo goal from Paul McGowan was the difference between the sides at Dens Park last month
