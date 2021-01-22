Scottish Championship: Arbroath v Dundee

Ahead of tonight's clash, BBC Scotland spoke to Arbroath boss Dick Campbell about operating as a part-time team during Covid, his relationship with Dundee's Charlie Adam, and why elite football is becoming boring. As usual, the great man was on fine form. Have a pre-match gander HERE .
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
SNSCopyright: SNS
Don't jinx it, Faddy!
Arbroath v Dundee (19:45)
James McFadden
Former Scotland forward on BBC Scotland
'I sold Charlie Adam's dad - I'm that old!'
Arbroath v Dundee (19:45)
Ahead of tonight's clash, BBC Scotland spoke to Arbroath boss Dick Campbell about operating as a part-time team during Covid, his relationship with Dundee's Charlie Adam, and why elite football is becoming boring.
As usual, the great man was on fine form.
Have a pre-match gander HERE.
LINE-UPS from Gayfield Park
Arbroath v Dundee (19:45)
Arbroath XI: Gatson, Thomson, Hamilton, Little, O'Brien, Gold, Williamson, Craigen, Hilson, Ruth, Stewart
Substitutes: Gallacher, Whatley, McKenna, Swankie, Linn, Donnelly, Davidson
Dundee XI: Hamilton, Elliot, McGhee, Fontaine, Ashcroft, Marshall, Adam, McGowan, Byrne, Sow, Mullen,
Substitutes: Legzdins, Kerr, Forster, Afolabi, Robertson, Anderson, Cameron
Good evening!
Arbroath v Dundee (19:45)
It's bottom versus third tonight in this weekend's Friday night Championship action as the hosts aim to move off the foot of the second tier.
However, a win for Dundee - who haven't tasted defeat since November - would jump James McPake's side above Dunfermline into second place and reduce the gap on leaders Hearts to five points.
You can catch all the action live on the BBC Scotland channel or you can click play at the top of this page.
We'll also be providing updates right here throughout the game.