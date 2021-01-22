Scottish Championship: Arbroath v Dundee

It's bottom versus third tonight in this weekend's Friday night Championship action as the hosts aim to move off the foot of the second tier.

However, a win for Dundee - who haven't tasted defeat since November - would jump James McPake's side above Dunfermline into second place and reduce the gap on leaders Hearts to five points.

You can catch all the action live on the BBC Scotland channel or you can click play at the top of this page.

We'll also be providing updates right here throughout the game.