Watch: 2020 Fifa Club World Cup third place play-off - Al Ahly v Palmeiras

Many pundits expected newly-crowned Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras to be playing in this evening's final, but they suffered a surprise defeat to Tigres thanks to a second-half penalty from French journeyman Andre-Pierre Gignac - making the Mexican outfit the first Concacaf champions to the reach the Club World Cup final.
Palmeiras became the South American champions in January, beating Brazilian rivals Santos in Rio. Players to watch out for include the highly-rated and versatile young midfielder Gabriel Menino, although star striker Gabriel Veron - reportedly a target for Manchester United - misses the tournament thanks to a thigh injury.
Reigning Egyptian and African champions Al Ahly are one of the most successful teams in their continent's history, and return to the competition after lifting the CAF Champions League trophy for the ninth time - four more than any other side in the tournament's history.
They suffered a 2-0 semi-final defeat at the hands of European champions Bayern Munich, with Robert Lewandowski scoring both goals.
What is the Club World Cup and how does it work?
The Club World Cup usually involves seven teams - the European, Asian, South American, North American, Oceania and African Champions League winners and the hosts nations champions.
This year just six teams are involved after Auckland's withdrawal due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The tournament was first contested in 2000 and this is the 17th edition after the 2001-2004 tournaments were cancelled.
Spain's Real Madrid are the most successful side in the tournament's history, having won the competition four times, while rivals Barcelona have won it three times.
Premier League champions Liverpool are the current holders after beating Brazil's Flamengo in 2019, while Manchester United also won the tournament in 2008.
This year's tournament, which is again taking place in Qatar, was scheduled to take place in December 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
How does the tournament work?
With the withdrawal of Auckland City, no first-round matches will take place this year.
Instead, host team Al-Duhail will enter the Club World Cup in the second round, and play Egypt's Al Ahly, while Mexico's Tigres UANL will face South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai.
The winners of those two matches will come up against seeded teams Bayern Munich and Palmeiras in the semi-finals, while the two losers will compete in the fifth-placed play-off.
The final and third-place play-off both take place on Thursday, 11 February.
How can I watch the 2020 Club World Cup?
All times are GMT and subject to change
BBC Sport
The remaining fixtures in this year's Club World Cup will be live on the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.
All of the matches will also be available to watch for 30 days on demand.
Full coverage details
Thursday 11 February
Third-place play-off
Al Ahly v Palmeiras, 14:50-17:15, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Final
Bayern Munich v Tigres, 17:50-20:00, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
