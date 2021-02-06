Watch: 2020 Fifa Club World Cup semi-final - Palmeiras v Tigres

Tigres forward Andre-Pierre Gignac was on target twice against South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai as the Mexican side ran out 2-1 winners to set-up a semi-final meeting with Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras of Brazil.
What is the Club World Cup and how does it work?
The Club World Cup usually involves seven teams - the European, Asian, South American, North American, Oceania and African Champions League winners and the hosts nations champions.
This year just six teams are involved after Auckland's withdrawal due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The tournament was first contested in 2000 and this is the 17th edition after the 2001-2004 tournaments were cancelled.
Spain's Real Madrid are the most successful side in the tournament's history, having won the competition four times, while rivals Barcelona have won it three times.
Premier League champions Liverpool are the current holders after beating Brazil's Flamengo in 2019, while Manchester United also won the tournament in 2008.
This year's tournament, which is again taking place in Qatar, was scheduled to take place in December 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
How does the tournament work?
With the withdrawal of Auckland City, no first-round matches will take place this year.
Instead, host team Al-Duhail will enter the Club World Cup in the second round, and play Egypt's Al Ahly, while Mexico's Tigres UANL will face South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai.
The winners of those two matches will come up against seeded teams Bayern Munich and Palmeiras in the semi-finals, while the two losers will compete in the fifth-placed play-off.
The final and third-place play-off both take place on Thursday, 11 February.
How can I watch the 2020 Club World Cup?
All games are GMT and subject to change
The remaining fixtures in this year's Club World Cup will be live on the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.
All of the matches will also be available to watch for 30 days on demand.
Full coverage details
Sunday, 7 February
Fifth-place play-off
Ulsan v Al-Duhail, 14:50-17:00, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Semi-final
Palmeiras v Tigres, 17:50-20:00, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Monday, 8 February
Semi-final
Al Ahly v Bayern Munich, 17:50-20:00, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Thursday, 11 February
Third-place play-off
TBC v TBC, 15:00-17:00, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Final
TBC v TBC, 17:50-20:00, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
