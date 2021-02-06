Palmeiras

Watch: 2020 Fifa Club World Cup semi-final - Palmeiras v Tigres

Club World Cup coverage details

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Gignac double helps Tigres through to semi-finals

    Palmeiras v Tigres (Sun, 18:00 GMT)

    Tigres forward Andre-Pierre Gignac was on target twice against South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai as the Mexican side ran out 2-1 winners to set-up a semi-final meeting with Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras of Brazil.

    Video content

    Video caption: Andre-Pierre Gignac’s scores twice for Mexican side Tigres at Club World Cup
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. What is the Club World Cup and how does it work?

    Video content

    Video caption: Best goals from Club World Cup finals, with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo & Wayne Rooney

    The Club World Cup usually involves seven teams - the European, Asian, South American, North American, Oceania and African Champions League winners and the hosts nations champions.

    This year just six teams are involved after Auckland's withdrawal due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    The tournament was first contested in 2000 and this is the 17th edition after the 2001-2004 tournaments were cancelled.

    Spain's Real Madrid are the most successful side in the tournament's history, having won the competition four times, while rivals Barcelona have won it three times.

    Premier League champions Liverpool are the current holders after beating Brazil's Flamengo in 2019, while Manchester United also won the tournament in 2008.

    This year's tournament, which is again taking place in Qatar, was scheduled to take place in December 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    Liverpool are the current Club World Cup champions after beating Brazil's Flamengo in 2019.
    Copyright: Jordan Henderson and Liverpool celebrate winning the Club World Cup

    How does the tournament work?

    With the withdrawal of Auckland City, no first-round matches will take place this year.

    Instead, host team Al-Duhail will enter the Club World Cup in the second round, and play Egypt's Al Ahly, while Mexico's Tigres UANL will face South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai.

    The winners of those two matches will come up against seeded teams Bayern Munich and Palmeiras in the semi-finals, while the two losers will compete in the fifth-placed play-off.

    The final and third-place play-off both take place on Thursday, 11 February.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. How can I watch the 2020 Club World Cup?

    All games are GMT and subject to change

    The remaining fixtures in this year's Club World Cup will be live on the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

    All of the matches will also be available to watch for 30 days on demand.

    Full coverage details

    Sunday, 7 February

    Fifth-place play-off

    Ulsan v Al-Duhail, 14:50-17:00, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

    Semi-final

    Palmeiras v Tigres, 17:50-20:00, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

    Monday, 8 February

    Semi-final

    Al Ahly v Bayern Munich, 17:50-20:00, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

    Thursday, 11 February

    Third-place play-off

    TBC v TBC, 15:00-17:00, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

    Final

    TBC v TBC, 17:50-20:00, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. How to get involved in football

    BBC Sport

    The beautiful game. The national game. The world game.

    Football is a phenomenon. Hundreds of millions of people across the globe live and breathe it, playing it with their friends and watching their heroes.

    But don't be content to just watch it. Lace up your boots and get your foot on the ball to take part in perhaps the most easily accessible sport there is.

    Find out more about getting involved in football.

    Video content

    Video caption: Women's World Cup: Cuthbert & Bright's easy drills to help you improve your skills
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top