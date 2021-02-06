Watch: 2020 Fifa Club World Cup semi-final - Palmeiras v Tigres

Video content Video caption: Best goals from Club World Cup finals, with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo & Wayne Rooney Best goals from Club World Cup finals, with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo & Wayne Rooney

The Club World Cup usually involves seven teams - the European, Asian, South American, North American, Oceania and African Champions League winners and the hosts nations champions.

This year just six teams are involved after Auckland's withdrawal due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament was first contested in 2000 and this is the 17th edition after the 2001-2004 tournaments were cancelled.

Spain's Real Madrid are the most successful side in the tournament's history, having won the competition four times, while rivals Barcelona have won it three times.

Premier League champions Liverpool are the current holders after beating Brazil's Flamengo in 2019, while Manchester United also won the tournament in 2008.

This year's tournament, which is again taking place in Qatar, was scheduled to take place in December 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jordan Henderson and Liverpool celebrate winning the Club World Cup Copyright: Jordan Henderson and Liverpool celebrate winning the Club World Cup

How does the tournament work?

With the withdrawal of Auckland City, no first-round matches will take place this year.

Instead, host team Al-Duhail will enter the Club World Cup in the second round, and play Egypt's Al Ahly, while Mexico's Tigres UANL will face South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai.

The winners of those two matches will come up against seeded teams Bayern Munich and Palmeiras in the semi-finals, while the two losers will compete in the fifth-placed play-off.

The final and third-place play-off both take place on Thursday, 11 February.