Live

Premier League news conferences and build-up

preview
661
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  1. Paper talk

    Friday's back pages

    But first, let's have a look at some of this morning's back pages...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Good morning!

    We go again!

    The Premier League is relentless at the moment and it fees like there's a game on the box every night!

    We're all set for another busy weekend of fixtures, including a top-of-the-table battle between the fiercest rivals in the top flight.

    Stay tuned for all the build-up, with a few gaffers thrown in the mix...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top