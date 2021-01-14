Premier League reaction - Man City win, Spurs held by Fulham

Just a few weeks ago, Liverpool and Tottenham were battling it out to top the table. Now Manchester United are leading the way, with Manchester City having also crept up on the defending champions Liverpool.
Is this shaping up to be one of the best title races? Who do you see staying the course, and which team will emerge victorious?
Parker 'proud' of Fulham after Spurs draw
Tottenham 1-1 Fulham
Fulham
Fulham manager Scott Parker said he was "very proud" of his team after they fought back to draw at Tottenham despite only having two days' notice that the match was going ahead.
The London derby was hastily rearranged after Spurs' game at Aston Villa was postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the Villa camp.
Spurs' derby run goes on
Tottenham 1-1 Fulham
Tottenham and Fulham played out their first draw in the Premier League since December 2009, with Spurs winning 10 of the last 11 encounters (L1).
Tottenham are unbeaten in their last eight London derbies in the Premier League (W3 D5) - they've never gone longer without defeat against sides from the capital in the competition.
Fulham have drawn five consecutive Premier League games, their longest such run since January 2007 (six draws).
Fulham have gained five points in their last four Premier League away games (W1 D2 L1), more than they collected in their previous 13 on the road in the competition (W1 D1 L11).
Tottenham's Harry Kane has become just the third player to score 25 Premier League goals with his head (25), his right foot (94) and his left foot (34) - after Robbie Fowler and Andy Cole.
Ademola Lookman has been directly involved in five goals (two goals, three assists) in the Premier League this season, more than any other Fulham player.
Mourinho frustrated Spurs didn't 'kill off' game
Tottenham 1-1 Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says his side paid the price for failing to score a second goal against Fulham as the struggling Cottagers earned a point thanks to a late Ivan Cavaleiro header.
But here's a worrying stat for the Spurs boss - only Brighton (12) and Sheffield United (11) have dropped more points from winning positions than Spurs (10) in the Premier League this season.
With eight goals in all competitions, Foden is now City's top goalscorer this season.
No-one knows what we have been through - Parker
Tottenham 1-1 Fulham
Fulham
Fulham boss Scott Parker said "no-one knows what we have been through" after his side drew with Tottenham despite having just two days' notice the game would go ahead.
The fixture had originally been scheduled for 30 December but was postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak at the Cottagers.
"I'm very proud of this team for what we've been through," said Parker. "We had players out there who had only trained one day.
"There's a lot of talk around - everyone assumes about what happened. I know what we've been through the last two weeks.
"I thought we were immense tonight, I thought we were superb with what we faced, with a lot of speculation and talk from outside and no-one really knows the full extent. I was very proud because of what we faced."
Spurs stay sixth after being held by Cottagers
Tottenham 1-1 Fulham
Manchester City's win on Wednesday took them above Tottenham, who played in the later kick-off. But Spurs could not go back above the Blues on goal difference as Ivan Cavaleiro scored a late header to earn Fulham a hard-fought draw in their hastily rearranged London derby.
The Portuguese forward's finish cancelled out Harry Kane's first-half diving header and came just minutes after Son Heung-min hit the post in search of Spurs' second.
Cavaleiro sealed a remarkable turnaround for a side whose manager Scott Parker said it was "scandalous" to be given just two days' notice to face Jose Mourinho's men after Spurs' game at Aston Villa was postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the Villa camp.
Tottenham boss Mourinho had little sympathy for the visitors as the derby itself was a rearranged fixture, having been called off three hours before kick-off when originally scheduled on 30 December.
But Fulham's fifth successive league draw was a valuable point in their efforts to escape the relegation zone.
It feels like we're back to our best - Foden
Man City 1-0 Brighton
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
It was after their impressive victory at Chelsea on 3 January that Pep Guardiola declared his Manchester City were back.
The 10 days since have reinforced that view, with impressive young England midfielder Phil Foden guiding the Blues back along the right path.
It might not have been very impressive but the win over Brighton moved City into the Premier League's top three for the first time this season.
"It definitely feels like we're back to our best. We've taken confidence from the last few results," Foden said afterwards, with City now just four points from the summit - having been 11th in November.
It was also the first time, this season or last, that City have won seven games in a row in all competitions, or gone eight without defeat in the league or 14 unbeaten in all competitions.
Given leaders and local rivals Manchester United visit second-placed Liverpool on Sunday and have a resurgent Arsenal among their next opponents, while Jurgen Klopp's men must also face Tottenham before January is over, it would be a brave man who ruled out City topping the table by the end of a month in which they entertain Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Sheffield United, and travel to West Brom.
Man City win again to go third in the Premier League
Phil Foden grabbed the only goal just before half-time when he collected Kevin de Bruyne's pass, created space and fired into the bottom corner.
The hosts had chances to extend the lead, Riyad Mahrez shooting just wide, Ilkay Gundogan seeing an effort saved by Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and Bernardo Silva hitting the crossbar. Most culpably, Raheem Sterling sent an injury-time penalty over the bar after Sanchez had fouled De Bruyne.
Alexis Mac Allister had perhaps the Seagulls' best chance to equalise but shot over the top.
City's fourth straight win in the league moved them up to third. Brighton, meanwhile, have now not won in nine league matches and are just two points ahead of 18th-placed Fulham, who have two games in hand.
Morning all...
And welcome to a very wet Thursday here in Manchester. I sure hope it's better wherever you are!
The rain didn't put Manchester City off last night as they edged a win over Brighton to go third in the Premier League, while Tottenham were held to a draw in their rearranged game.
I'm about to bring you all the reaction to Wednesday's games, followed by the best lines from the day's Premier League news conferences later on.
Tottenham and Fulham played out their first draw in the Premier League since December 2009, with Spurs winning 10 of the last 11 encounters (L1).
Tottenham are unbeaten in their last eight London derbies in the Premier League (W3 D5) - they've never gone longer without defeat against sides from the capital in the competition.
Fulham have drawn five consecutive Premier League games, their longest such run since January 2007 (six draws).
Fulham have gained five points in their last four Premier League away games (W1 D2 L1), more than they collected in their previous 13 on the road in the competition (W1 D1 L11).
Tottenham's Harry Kane has become just the third player to score 25 Premier League goals with his head (25), his right foot (94) and his left foot (34) - after Robbie Fowler and Andy Cole.
Ademola Lookman has been directly involved in five goals (two goals, three assists) in the Premier League this season, more than any other Fulham player.
Manchester City have won their past four Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 11 in the competition (won four, drew five, lost two).
No side have kept more Premier League clean sheets this season than City (eight), who also having the fewest goals conceded (13).
City have won all seven of their Premier League meetings with Brighton, by an aggregate score of 21-2.
City have missed seven penalties in the Premier League since the start of last season, more than any other side. Three of these have been missed by Raheem Sterling.
Kevin de Bruyne provided his 14th assist of the season in all competitions - no Premier League player has more.
Man City 1-0 Brighton
Man City 1-0 Brighton
