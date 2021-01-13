Premier League reaction after Man Utd go top

It is the first time United have topped the table this many games into the season since December 2012, in Sir Alex Ferguson's final, title-winning campaign. In the seven seasons since Ferguson retired, United have never been higher than second at this stage of the season. But they were already well adrift of Manchester City during that 2017-18 campaign under Jose Mourinho. Surprisingly, in points terms, the nearest they have been to the top at this stage was under David Moyes, when they were eighth but only eight points behind the leaders after 17 games.
New territory for post-Ferguson United
Burnley 0-1 Man Utd
United win to go top
Burnley 0-1 Man Utd
Paul Pogba is splashed over most of the country's back pages this morning, so let's start at Turf Moor.
Pogba's second-half volley was enough to give Manchester United victory at Burnley and send them three points clear at the top of the Premier League.
United dominated a contest in which Burnley failed to register a single shot on target until stoppage time.
But they were struggling to make a breakthrough until Marcus Rashford picked Pogba out with an excellent cross to the edge of the area.
