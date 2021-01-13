Premier League reaction after Man Utd go top

It is the first time United have topped the table this many games into the season since December 2012, in Sir Alex Ferguson's final, title-winning campaign.

In the seven seasons since Ferguson retired, United have never been higher than second at this stage of the season.

But they were already well adrift of Manchester City during that 2017-18 campaign under Jose Mourinho.

Surprisingly, in points terms, the nearest they have been to the top at this stage was under David Moyes, when they were eighth but only eight points behind the leaders after 17 games.