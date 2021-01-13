Live

Premier League reaction after Man Utd go top

  1. New territory for post-Ferguson United

    Burnley 0-1 Man Utd

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    It is the first time United have topped the table this many games into the season since December 2012, in Sir Alex Ferguson's final, title-winning campaign.

    In the seven seasons since Ferguson retired, United have never been higher than second at this stage of the season.

    But they were already well adrift of Manchester City during that 2017-18 campaign under Jose Mourinho.

    Surprisingly, in points terms, the nearest they have been to the top at this stage was under David Moyes, when they were eighth but only eight points behind the leaders after 17 games.

    Ole Gunnar
  2. United win to go top

    Paul Pogba is splashed over most of the country's back pages this morning, so let's start at Turf Moor.

    Pogba's second-half volley was enough to give Manchester United victory at Burnley and send them three points clear at the top of the Premier League.

    United dominated a contest in which Burnley failed to register a single shot on target until stoppage time.

    But they were struggling to make a breakthrough until Marcus Rashford picked Pogba out with an excellent cross to the edge of the area.

    Read more here.

    Pogba
  3. 'Pogba sends United top'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Times

    Times back page
  4. 'Party on'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph
  5. 'Pogba powers United to top'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian
  6. 'Top Pog'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Star
  7. Paper talk

    Wednesday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to.

  8. Good morning

    The Premier League is as relentless as these morning live texts at the moment.

    We had three games last night, and we're set to have two more later today, including a rescheduled fixture.

    Stay tuned as we bring you all of the reaction from Tuesday's action.

    There is plenty to get through...

