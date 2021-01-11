Live

Celtic in chaos after Covid-19 isolation order

preview
10,770
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Different kind of pressure for Hibs

    Celtic beat Hibs 3-0 at home earlier in the season but were held 2-2 at Easter Road, coming back to salvage a point from 2-0 down with an stoppage-time equaliser.

    The visitors are fourth in the league but are on a run of three successive defeats.

    It's a different kind of pressure for the visitors, who will now be in the unusual position of favourites in this fixture.

    Diego Laxalt hit a last-gasp goal for Celtic the last time they played Hibs
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Diego Laxalt hit a last-gasp goal for Celtic the last time they played Hibs
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Celtic fringe players thrust into the spotlight

    Celtic had a few problems before this bombshell of an announcement, with Nir Bitton suspended and Shane Duffy absent after leaving Dubai early to deal with a personal matter, while James Forrest is still working his way back to fitness.

    The champions do have a bigger squad than most of their Premiership rivals but it will be put to the test this evening, that's for sure.

    Of course, it could a chance for some fringe players to shine.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Mission improbable becomes mission impossible?

    Celtic already had a very hard job on their hands in a bid to catch Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

    The Ibrox side are flying, unbeaten in the league all season and on a 15-game winning streak.

    The gap is currently a whopping 22 points, while Celtic have four games in hand.

    Premiership table
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'I don’t want to stop football fans watching their teams'

    Returning to the first minister's briefing... STV's Raman Bharwaj asked the following question: Last week you said that Celtics trip to Dubai should be looked in to. In light of what has emerged since then, one positive case and sixteen self isolating, what do you think should happen now in terms of what the football authorities do?

    Nicola Sturgeon replied: "I think the football authorities, as I said last week, should look at whether the trip was essential, and whether they want to reflect on that and give advice to the clubs about the circumstances around when it is reasonable to travel right now and the circumstance in which it isn’t.

    "Elite sportspeople have privileges because we want our sports people to do well and be able to train, but those privileges cant be abused.

    "Fans of football clubs, fans of Celtic football club aren’t able to travel freely, we are all under the stay at home restrictions, so if you’ve got privileges, you shouldn’t be abusing those privileges and you should be asking yourselves whether going to a training camp, and what you do at that training camp is necessary and I really hope Celtic reflect seriously on this.

    "You’ve got significant numbers of players required to isolate, the coaching team as I understand it are having to self isolate, that’s going to have a significant impact on their performance, so I hope they reflect on it, and I hope the football authorities reflect on it as well. We want to keep these things going as much as possible. People have got few enough pleasures as it is in life, and I don’t want to stop football fans watching their teams, but teams have to take responsibility for their own conduct right now."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'All of Scottish football should not be affected by the actions of one club'

    Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross is, of course, an assistant referee and is rather reluctant to comment on the Celtic situation, although he does tell BBC viewers that people have to look at the message it sends out.

    He points out that for many people at home alone at the moment, football is something they look forward to and "we don't want to see the whole of Scottish football affected by the actions of one club".

    He adds that financial support should be made available to clubs in the Scottish lower leagues & Scottish Cup who have had their games suspended for three weeks.

    Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross
    Copyright: SNS
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Jullien case a first for Celtic

    Jullien is the fifth Celtic player to test positive for Covid-19, but all of the previous cases were linked to international duty.

    David Turnbull, Odsonne Edouard, Nir Bitton and Hatem Abd Elhamed came down with the virus while away with Scotland U21, France U21 and Israel respectively.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Post update

    Christopher Jullien is facing three or four months out with a knee injury after a nasty collision with the goalframe in a win over Dundee United on 30 December.

    So, why was he even at the training camp, asks former Celtic striker Chris Sutton...

    View more on twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. 'Everyone, including football, should be erring on the side of caution'

    "Now as with any situation like this, its for the footballing authorities to decide whether further action is necessary and its for them to consider that carefully," continued the first minister.

    "This whole episode should underline how serious the situation we are in now is. Everyone including football should be erring on the side of caution.

    "I know fans of other clubs feel very strongly that the whole of football should not pay the price for the actions of any one club, and I agree with that, but of course a situation like this does make it essential for us to review the rules, including those around travel, and that’s what we will be doing. As we do, I do hope that Celtic themselves will reflect seriously on all of this."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Was a training trip to Dubai really essential, asks FM

    "Football and elite sport more generally enjoys a number of privileges right now that the rest of us don’t have," added Nicola Sturgeon.

    "These privileges include the right to go to overseas training camps and be exempt from quarantine on return. It is really vital, obviously for public health reasons but also I think out of respect for the rest of the population living under really heavy restrictions that these privileges are not abused.

    "Now, I know that what I’m about to say wont please everyone, nothing I can say about football ever pleases everyone, but as I have said before, I do have doubts based on how the club itself described it, doubts about whether Celtic's trip to Dubai was really essential. I have doubts based on some pictures I have seen about whether adherence to bubble rules was strict enough."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. First Minister 'frustrated' to be talking about football

    Nicola Sturgeon last week questioned the purpose of Celtic's trip and warned that professional sport's privileges could be lost if protocols were not followed by all participants.

    The First Minister returned to subject at today's briefing, saying: "It’s impossible for me to mention Dubai today without making some mention of the situation with Celtic Football Club.

    "I can't tell you how disappointed and frustrated I am to be facing another briefing that may, although this is up to journalists, be dominated by football."

    View more on twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Dubai added to Scotland's travel quarantine list

    Since Celtic returned from their winter training camp, Dubai has been added to Scotland's travel quarantine list with anyone coming from the country told to self-isolate for 10 days.

    The rule, which came into effect at 04:00, will also apply retrospectively for passengers who have made the journey since 3 January.

    However, those quarantine rules do not apply to sports people attending "elite training" abroad.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Celtic guilty of 'minor slip-ups'

    Over the weekend, Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy admitted the club had been guilty of "minor slip-ups" in Covid-19 protocols during their six days in Dubai.

    Photos emerged of members of the Celtic party not distancing or wearing face coverings, and Kennedy says they give a "bleak" but "false" impression.

    Video content

    Video caption: Celtic guilty of 'minor slip-ups' in Dubai - Kennedy
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Celtic following 'best procedures and protocols'

    The statement concluded:

    "Whilst we were in Dubai, the announcements made on 4 January significantly changed the Covid landscape. The reality is that a case could well have occurred had the team remained in Scotland, as other cases have done in Scottish football and across UK sport in the past week.

    "Celtic has done everything it can to ensure we have in place the very best procedures and protocols. From the outset of the pandemic, Celtic has worked closely with the Scottish Government and Scottish football and we will continue to do so."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Celtic 'hugely disappointed' by outcome

    "Clearly we are hugely disappointed, as we know our supporters will be," read the second half of the statement from Celtic.

    "The contacts were identified during the period from Wednesday last week, primarily around flight and team coach travel, during which time Celtic applied the same rigorous protocols used for pre-season training camps, Uefa match travel and for all domestic match arrangements in Scotland.

    "These protocols have served us well in the past, as the club has not had one positive case in our own 'bubble' until now.

    "As we have already stated, Celtic's decision to travel to Dubai for a training camp was for performance reasons."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. Unlucky 13 for Celtic

    Celtic noted that all other players and staff members were negative after being checked following their return to Scotland.

    However, after consultation with a local NHS health protection team, 13 first-team players have been identified as "close contacts", along with manager Neil Lennon and assistant John Kennedy.

    They must now self-isolate as required by the current regulations.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Jullien tests positive on return from Dubai

    On Sunday, Celtic revealed that one player had tested positive for coronavirus - less than 48 hours after the squad returned from a controversial training trip to Dubai.

    Today, the Scottish champions confirmed that it was injured defender Christopher Jullien.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. The show goes on for Celtic despite Covid chaos

    Celtic's home Scottish Premiership match with Hibernian this evening will go ahead despite the home squad being decimated by Covid-19 issues.

    What's happened, why did it happen and what happens next?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top