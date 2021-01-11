Celtic in chaos after Covid-19 isolation order

Returning to the first minister's briefing... STV's Raman Bharwaj asked the following question: Last week you said that Celtics trip to Dubai should be looked in to. In light of what has emerged since then, one positive case and sixteen self isolating, what do you think should happen now in terms of what the football authorities do?

Nicola Sturgeon replied: "I think the football authorities, as I said last week, should look at whether the trip was essential, and whether they want to reflect on that and give advice to the clubs about the circumstances around when it is reasonable to travel right now and the circumstance in which it isn’t.

"Elite sportspeople have privileges because we want our sports people to do well and be able to train, but those privileges cant be abused.

"Fans of football clubs, fans of Celtic football club aren’t able to travel freely, we are all under the stay at home restrictions, so if you’ve got privileges, you shouldn’t be abusing those privileges and you should be asking yourselves whether going to a training camp, and what you do at that training camp is necessary and I really hope Celtic reflect seriously on this.

"You’ve got significant numbers of players required to isolate, the coaching team as I understand it are having to self isolate, that’s going to have a significant impact on their performance, so I hope they reflect on it, and I hope the football authorities reflect on it as well. We want to keep these things going as much as possible. People have got few enough pleasures as it is in life, and I don’t want to stop football fans watching their teams, but teams have to take responsibility for their own conduct right now."