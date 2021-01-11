Celtic in chaos after Covid-19 isolation order

Celtic beat Hibs 3-0 at home earlier in the season but were held 2-2 at Easter Road, coming back to salvage a point from 2-0 down with an stoppage-time equaliser.
The visitors are fourth in the league but are on a run of three successive defeats.
It's a different kind of pressure for the visitors, who will now be in the unusual position of favourites in this fixture.
Celtic fringe players thrust into the spotlight
Celtic had a few problems before this bombshell of an announcement, with Nir Bitton suspended and Shane Duffy absent after leaving Dubai early to deal with
a personal matter, while James Forrest is still working his way back to fitness.
The champions do have a bigger squad than most of their Premiership rivals but it will be put to the test this evening, that's for sure.
Of course, it could a chance for some fringe players to shine.
Mission improbable becomes mission impossible?
Celtic already had a very hard job on their hands in a bid to catch Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.
The Ibrox side are flying, unbeaten in the league all season and on a 15-game winning streak.
The gap is currently a whopping 22 points, while Celtic have four games in hand.
'I don’t want to stop football fans watching their teams'
Returning to the first minister's briefing... STV's Raman Bharwaj asked the following question: Last week you said that Celtics trip to
Dubai should be looked in to. In light of what has emerged since then, one
positive case and sixteen self isolating, what do you think should happen now
in terms of what the football authorities do?
Nicola Sturgeon replied: "I think the football authorities, as I said last week,
should look at whether the trip was essential, and whether they want to reflect
on that and give advice to the clubs about the circumstances around when it is
reasonable to travel right now and the circumstance in which it isn’t.
"Elite sportspeople have privileges because we want our sports
people to do well and be able to train, but those privileges cant be abused.
"Fans of football clubs, fans of Celtic football club aren’t able to travel
freely, we are all under the stay at home restrictions, so if you’ve got
privileges, you shouldn’t be abusing those privileges and you should be asking
yourselves whether going to a training camp, and what you do at that training
camp is necessary and I really hope Celtic reflect seriously on this.
"You’ve
got significant numbers of players required to isolate, the coaching team as I
understand it are having to self isolate, that’s going to have a significant
impact on their performance, so I hope they reflect on it, and I hope the
football authorities reflect on it as well. We want to keep these things going
as much as possible. People have got few enough pleasures as it is in life, and
I don’t want to stop football fans watching their teams, but teams have to take
responsibility for their own conduct right now."
'All of Scottish football should not be affected by the actions of one club'
Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross is, of course, an assistant referee and is rather reluctant to comment on the Celtic situation, although he does tell BBC viewers that people have to look at the message it sends out.
He points out that for many people at home alone at the moment, football is something they look forward to and "we don't want to see the whole of Scottish football affected by the actions of one club".
'Everyone, including football, should be erring on the side of caution'
"Now as with any situation like this, its for the footballing
authorities to decide whether further action is necessary and its for
them to consider that carefully," continued the first minister.
"This whole episode should underline how
serious the situation we are in now is. Everyone including football should be
erring on the side of caution.
"I know fans of other clubs feel very strongly
that the whole of football should not pay the price for the actions of any one
club, and I agree with that, but of course a situation like this does make it
essential for us to review the rules, including those around travel, and that’s what we will be doing. As we do, I do hope that Celtic themselves
will reflect seriously on all of this."
Was a training trip to Dubai really essential, asks FM
"Football and elite sport more generally enjoys a number of
privileges right now that the rest of us don’t have," added Nicola Sturgeon.
"These privileges include
the right to go to overseas training camps and be exempt from quarantine on
return. It is really vital, obviously for public health reasons but also I
think out of respect for the rest of the population living under really heavy
restrictions that these privileges are not abused.
"Now, I know that what I’m
about to say wont please everyone, nothing I can say about football ever
pleases everyone, but as I have said before, I do have doubts based on how the
club itself described it, doubts about whether Celtic's trip to Dubai was really
essential. I have doubts based on some pictures I have seen about whether
adherence to bubble rules was strict enough."
First Minister 'frustrated' to be talking about football
Nicola Sturgeon last week questioned the purpose of Celtic's trip and warned that professional sport's privileges could be lost if protocols were not followed by all participants.
The First Minister returned to subject at today's briefing, saying: "It’s impossible for
me to mention Dubai today without making some mention of the situation with
Celtic Football Club.
"I can't tell you how
disappointed and frustrated I am to be facing another briefing that may,
although this is up to journalists, be dominated by football."
Since Celtic returned from their winter training camp, Dubai has been added to Scotland's travel quarantine list with anyone coming from the country told to self-isolate for 10 days.
The rule, which came into effect at 04:00, will also apply retrospectively for passengers who have made the journey since 3 January.
However, those quarantine rules do not apply to sports people attending "elite training" abroad.
Celtic guilty of 'minor slip-ups'
Over the weekend, Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy admitted the club had been guilty of "minor slip-ups" in Covid-19 protocols during their six days in Dubai.
Photos emerged of members of the Celtic party not distancing or wearing face coverings, and Kennedy says they give a "bleak" but "false" impression.
Celtic following 'best procedures and protocols'
The statement concluded:
"Whilst we were in Dubai, the announcements made on 4 January significantly changed the Covid landscape. The reality is that a case could well have occurred had the team remained in
Scotland, as other cases have done in Scottish football and across UK sport in
the past week.
"Celtic has done everything it can to ensure we have in place the very best
procedures and protocols. From the outset of the pandemic, Celtic has worked
closely with the Scottish Government and Scottish football and we will continue
to do so."
Celtic 'hugely disappointed' by outcome
"Clearly we are hugely disappointed, as we know our supporters will be," read the second half of the statement from Celtic.
"The contacts were identified during the period from Wednesday last week,
primarily around flight and team coach travel, during which time Celtic applied
the same rigorous protocols used for pre-season training camps, Uefa match
travel and for all domestic match arrangements in Scotland.
"These protocols have served us well in the past, as the club has not had one
positive case in our own 'bubble' until now.
"As we have already stated, Celtic's decision to travel to Dubai for a
training camp was for performance reasons."
Unlucky 13 for Celtic
Celtic noted that all other players and staff members were negative after being
checked following their return to Scotland.
However, after consultation with a local NHS health protection team, 13 first-team players have been identified as "close contacts", along with manager Neil Lennon and assistant John Kennedy.
They must now self-isolate as required by the current regulations.
Jullien tests positive on return from Dubai
On Sunday, Celtic revealed that one player had tested positive for coronavirus - less than 48 hours after the squad returned from a controversial training trip to Dubai.
Today, the Scottish champions confirmed that it was injured defender Christopher Jullien.
The show goes on for Celtic despite Covid chaos
Celtic's home Scottish Premiership match with Hibernian this evening will go
ahead despite the home squad being decimated by Covid-19 issues.
What's happened, why did it happen and what happens next?
Jullien case a first for Celtic
Jullien is the fifth Celtic player to test positive for Covid-19, but all of the previous cases were linked to international duty.
David Turnbull, Odsonne Edouard, Nir Bitton and Hatem Abd Elhamed came down with the virus while away with Scotland U21, France U21 and Israel respectively.
Post update
Christopher Jullien is facing three or four months out with a knee injury after a nasty collision with the goalframe in a win over Dundee United on 30 December.
So, why was he even at the training camp, asks former Celtic striker Chris Sutton...
