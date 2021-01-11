FA Cup reaction & transfer news

After masterminding one of the biggest shocks in FA Cup third-round history, Crawley Town manager John Yems could be forgiven for losing his bearings.
Having watched his League Two side thrash Premier League Leeds United 3-0 - making light of a gap of 62 league places between the teams - he ordered his jubilant players to head out to celebrate.
"I've been telling the lads to go out and enjoy tonight, but you can't go out anywhere so that shows how up to date I am!" laughed Yems, whose side became only the second fourth-tier team to beat a top-flight club by three or more goals in 34 years.
You can watch episode one in that series following Mark Wright over on BBC iPlayer here.
'Wright's last chance?'
Crawley Town 3-0 Leeds
Crawley even had the luxury of bringing on reality TV celebrity Mark Wright in stoppage time for the former The Only Way Is Essex star's debut, having signed for the club on non-contract terms in December.
Here's a look at his journey to professional football...
Watch: Highlights of a real giant killing
Crawley Town 3-0 Leeds
If you've got a spare moment, the goals are probably worth a watch too...
Leeds dumped out by Crawley
Crawley Town 3-0 Leeds
Crawley's impressive win over Premier League side Leeds is splashed all over the back pages this morning, so let's start in Sussex.
Three second-half goals rewarded a fantastic performance from John Yems' side as they made light of the 62 places between themselves and their Premier League visitors.
Nick Tsaroulla, playing only his seventh game in senior football, set the ball rolling, beating three Leeds defenders to fire home a superb solo opener.
United keeper Kiko Casilla's error allowed Ashley Nadesan to double the lead before Jordan Tunnicliffe added a third for Crawley, who could have won by more.
'Shows how up to date I am'
Crawley Town 3-0 Leeds
Good morning
The FA Cup third round may have taken place behind closed doors this year, but there were still plenty of thrills and spills.
Stay tuned as we bring you all of the reaction to an entertaining weekend, as well as taking a look at the latest transfer gossip...