FA Cup reaction & transfer news

Mantej Mann

  1. 'Shows how up to date I am'

    Crawley Town 3-0 Leeds

    After masterminding one of the biggest shocks in FA Cup third-round history, Crawley Town manager John Yems could be forgiven for losing his bearings.

    Having watched his League Two side thrash Premier League Leeds United 3-0 - making light of a gap of 62 league places between the teams - he ordered his jubilant players to head out to celebrate.

    "I've been telling the lads to go out and enjoy tonight, but you can't go out anywhere so that shows how up to date I am!" laughed Yems, whose side became only the second fourth-tier team to beat a top-flight club by three or more goals in 34 years.

    Read more here.

    Crawley gaffer
  2. Post update

    Crawley Town 3-0 Leeds

    You can watch episode one in that series following Mark Wright over on BBC iPlayer here.

  3. 'Wright's last chance?'

    Crawley Town 3-0 Leeds

    Crawley even had the luxury of bringing on reality TV celebrity Mark Wright in stoppage time for the former The Only Way Is Essex star's debut, having signed for the club on non-contract terms in December.

    Here's a look at his journey to professional football...

    Video content

    Video caption: The Last Chance: Can Mark Wright make it as a pro at Crawley Town?
  4. Watch: Highlights of a real giant killing

    Crawley Town 3-0 Leeds

    If you've got a spare moment, the goals are probably worth a watch too...

    Video content

    Video caption: FA Cup 2021: Crawley Town upset the odds to beat Leeds United in 'emotional' win
  5. Leeds dumped out by Crawley

    Crawley Town 3-0 Leeds

    Crawley's impressive win over Premier League side Leeds is splashed all over the back pages this morning, so let's start in Sussex.

    Three second-half goals rewarded a fantastic performance from John Yems' side as they made light of the 62 places between themselves and their Premier League visitors.

    Nick Tsaroulla, playing only his seventh game in senior football, set the ball rolling, beating three Leeds defenders to fire home a superb solo opener.

    United keeper Kiko Casilla's error allowed Ashley Nadesan to double the lead before Jordan Tunnicliffe added a third for Crawley, who could have won by more.

    You can read our full report here.

    Crawley
  6. 'The only way is epic'

    Monday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror
  7. 'Weepy Crawley'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express
  8. 'Crawley's heroes humiliate Leeds'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph
  9. 'Craw blimey'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Star
  10. Paper talk

    Monday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...

  11. Good morning

    The FA Cup third round may have taken place behind closed doors this year, but there were still plenty of thrills and spills.

    Stay tuned as we bring you all of the reaction to an entertaining weekend, as well as taking a look at the latest transfer gossip...

