FA Cup reaction & transfer news

After masterminding one of the biggest shocks in FA Cup third-round history, Crawley Town manager John Yems could be forgiven for losing his bearings.

Having watched his League Two side thrash Premier League Leeds United 3-0 - making light of a gap of 62 league places between the teams - he ordered his jubilant players to head out to celebrate.

"I've been telling the lads to go out and enjoy tonight, but you can't go out anywhere so that shows how up to date I am!" laughed Yems, whose side became only the second fourth-tier team to beat a top-flight club by three or more goals in 34 years.

