EFL Cup reaction as Man City reach final

John Stones is splashed across several of the back pages this morning, so let's start at Old Trafford. The City defender opened the scoring before Fernandinho sealed victory as the blue half of Manchester booked their spot in a fourth consecutive League Cup final. You can read our full match report here .
Live Reporting
Mantej Mann
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images MirrorCopyright: Mirror ExpressCopyright: Express TimesCopyright: Times GuardianCopyright: Guardian
City reach fourth consecutive League Cup final
FT: Man Utd 0-2 Man City
John Stones is splashed across several of the back pages this morning, so let's start at Old Trafford.
The City defender opened the scoring before Fernandinho sealed victory as the blue half of Manchester booked their spot in a fourth consecutive League Cup final.
You can read our full match report here.
'Stones rocks'
Thursday's back pages
Daily Mirror
'Hail Stones'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Express
'Four in a row'
Thursday's back pages
The Times
'Stones rocks United to clear final route'
Thursday's back pages
The Guardian
Paper talk
Thursday's back pages
But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to...
Good morning!
There's plenty of football news to get stuck into this morning.
Manchester City have booked their place in another League Cup final, and the transfer rumour mill is in overdrive.
Stay tuned as we keep you updated with all the comings and goings on this rather chilly Thursday morning!