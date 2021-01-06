EFL Cup reaction as Spurs beat Brentford to reach final

But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning.
Live Reporting
Mantej Mann
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
GuardianCopyright: Guardian StarCopyright: Star
'Spurs are on their way to Wembley'
Wednesday's back pages
The Guardian
'Son lights way for Jose'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Star
Paper talk
Wednesday's back pages
But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning.
Good morning!
Most of our lives may be on hold at the moment, but football is still running at close to full speed!
Tottenham have booked their place in the Carabao Cup final, and tonight, it's the turn of the Manchester derby.
Stay tuned as we bring you all of the reaction to Spurs' victory, as well as a look ahead to Manchester City's trip to Old Trafford...