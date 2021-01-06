Live

EFL Cup reaction as Spurs beat Brentford to reach final

Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Spurs are on their way to Wembley'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian
  2. 'Son lights way for Jose'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Star
  3. Paper talk

    Wednesday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning.

  4. Good morning!

    Most of our lives may be on hold at the moment, but football is still running at close to full speed!

    Tottenham have booked their place in the Carabao Cup final, and tonight, it's the turn of the Manchester derby.

    Stay tuned as we bring you all of the reaction to Spurs' victory, as well as a look ahead to Manchester City's trip to Old Trafford...

