Premier League reaction - Lampard under pressure?

The sight of Chelsea's marquee summer signing Timo Werner crumpling feebly to the floor after kicking the flag instead of the ball while taking a corner summed up one the most wretched days Frank Lampard has endured as Chelsea manager.
It was of no significance to the outcome, coming two minutes from the end of this magnificent Manchester City procession with Pep Guardiola's side leading 3-0.
Of course Lampard will talk of transition, of new players needing time to settle in new surroundings. He will want all expectations to be viewed through that prism - but this is Chelsea, and Lampard knows the score better than anyone.
As always, you can have your say on the big talking points by Tweeting #bbcfootball or by sending a text to 81111 (UK only).
We'll be sharing your best comments throughout the morning!
'They punished us'
FT: Chelsea 1-3 Man City
Chelsea
Let's hear what the Chelsea manager had to say after his side's defeat...
What a difference a month makes
FT: Chelsea 1-3 Man City
Chelsea would have gone top of the table with victory over Everton on 12 December, following a 17-match unbeaten run.
Fast forward just a few weeks and defeat to Manchester City appears to have heaped pressure on Frank Lampard.
The club's record goalscorer achieved so much at Stamford Bridge as a player, but his short tenure as manager is now seemingly under threat.
Some journalists have reported that the club are making alternative plans after their recent form.
Ruthless City expose Blues
FT: Chelsea 1-3 Man City
So we'll start in west London after Manchester City cruised past Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne scored three goals in 16 first-half minutes as the visitors, who were without a number of first-team players following an outbreak of coronavirus at the club, stunned the Blues.
The result lifts City up to fifth in the table, four points off Liverpool and Manchester United with a game in hand on both, while Chelsea drop to eight.
Live Reporting
Mantej Mann
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph TimesCopyright: Times MirrorCopyright: Mirror GuardianCopyright: Guardian
'One of the most wretched days'
FT: Chelsea 1-3 Man City
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
The sight of Chelsea's marquee summer signing Timo Werner crumpling feebly to the floor after kicking the flag instead of the ball while taking a corner summed up one the most wretched days Frank Lampard has endured as Chelsea manager.
It was of no significance to the outcome, coming two minutes from the end of this magnificent Manchester City procession with Pep Guardiola's side leading 3-0.
Of course Lampard will talk of transition, of new players needing time to settle in new surroundings. He will want all expectations to be viewed through that prism - but this is Chelsea, and Lampard knows the score better than anyone.
Read more here.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only).
As always, you can have your say on the big talking points by Tweeting #bbcfootball or by sending a text to 81111 (UK only).
We'll be sharing your best comments throughout the morning!
'They punished us'
FT: Chelsea 1-3 Man City
Chelsea
Let's hear what the Chelsea manager had to say after his side's defeat...
What a difference a month makes
FT: Chelsea 1-3 Man City
Chelsea would have gone top of the table with victory over Everton on 12 December, following a 17-match unbeaten run.
Fast forward just a few weeks and defeat to Manchester City appears to have heaped pressure on Frank Lampard.
The club's record goalscorer achieved so much at Stamford Bridge as a player, but his short tenure as manager is now seemingly under threat.
Some journalists have reported that the club are making alternative plans after their recent form.
Ruthless City expose Blues
FT: Chelsea 1-3 Man City
So we'll start in west London after Manchester City cruised past Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne scored three goals in 16 first-half minutes as the visitors, who were without a number of first-team players following an outbreak of coronavirus at the club, stunned the Blues.
The result lifts City up to fifth in the table, four points off Liverpool and Manchester United with a game in hand on both, while Chelsea drop to eight.
Read our full report here.
'Give me more time'
Monday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
'Defeat piles pressure on Lampard'
Monday's back pages
The Times
'I'll fight for my job'
Monday's back pages
Daily Mirror
'Pressure grows on Lampard'
Monday's back pages
The Guardian
Paper talk
Monday's back pages
But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...
Good morning!
The turkey has been eaten, the presents have been opened and the new year has arrived!
The first Monday in January is said to be one of the gloomiest days in the year, but we've got you covered with heaps of football news to get you through!
There have been plenty of thrills and spills in the Premier League this weekend, so chuck the kettle on and sit back as we dissect all of the action...