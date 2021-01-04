Premier League reaction - Lampard under pressure?

The sight of Chelsea's marquee summer signing Timo Werner crumpling feebly to the floor after kicking the flag instead of the ball while taking a corner summed up one the most wretched days Frank Lampard has endured as Chelsea manager.

It was of no significance to the outcome, coming two minutes from the end of this magnificent Manchester City procession with Pep Guardiola's side leading 3-0.

Of course Lampard will talk of transition, of new players needing time to settle in new surroundings. He will want all expectations to be viewed through that prism - but this is Chelsea, and Lampard knows the score better than anyone.

