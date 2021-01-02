Goal of the Month

Watch: MOTD2 & vote for December's goal of the month

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Goal of the Month contenders

    Here are the eight contenders for December's Goal of the Month.

    You can vote on the right-hand side on desktop, and on the 'vote' tab on mobile and tablet.

    The winner will be revealed during the programme.

    Goal of the Month contenders
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top