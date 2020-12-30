Premier League reaction - Man Utd go second after late win

Captain Ben Mee's first-half header from a corner was enough to separate the two lowest-scoring sides in the top flight.
Tuesday's game seemed destined to be a draw when Rashford took possession on the edge of the area, near to the goal-line.
But after cutting inside the box, the England striker let fly with a left-footed shot that deflected off Romain Saiss to leave Rui Patricio completely wrong-footed.
United are now two points behind leaders Liverpool having played the same number of games, which is as close as they have been to the top of the table at this stage of the season since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.
Good morning...
And thanks for joining us after another night of festive Premier League action, which saw wins for Manchester United, Leeds, Arsenal and Burnley.
We'll bring you all the reaction and the latest news stories before Wednesday's two games.
Clarets edge out the Blades
Sheff Utd 0-1 Burnley
Burnley's recent Premier League improvement continued as they edged to a narrow victory over bottom side Sheffield United.
Rampant display sees Leeds thrash Baggies
West Brom 0-5 Leeds
Leeds scored four goals in a rampant first-half display at West Brom, but were gifted the opening goal when home midfielder Romaine Sawyers bizarrely passed into his own net from 25 yards.
From that point Leeds utterly dominated. Ezgjan Alioski's crisp drive and Jack Harrison's thumping close-range finish left Albion trailing 3-0, while worryingly devoid of ideas and confidence.
Rodrigo's deflected shot put Leeds 4-0 ahead before half-time - but there was no let up for the hosts after the break.
Another swift attack ended in Brazilian winger Raphinha cutting inside from the right and curling beautifully into the top corner for the fifth as Leeds climbed to 11th.
Gunners register back-to-back wins
Brighton 0-1 Arsenal
Alexandre Lacazette's second-half strike at Brighton saw Arsenal register back-to-back wins.
After a sluggish first half, the Gunners upped the tempo with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Gabriel Martinelli going close before Lacazette fired home in the 66th minute.
The second-half substitute had only been on the pitch 29 seconds when he swept in Bukayo Saka's ball for his third goal in three games.
The closest the home side came to scoring was when Alireza Jahanbakhsh forced a sharp save from Bernd Leno at his near post.
So after a poor start to the season, Arsenal are now up to 13th in the table while Brighton remain two points above the drop zone in 17th.
Man Utd go second after late Rashford winner
Man Utd 1-0 Wolves
Marcus Rashford scored an injury-time goal against Wolves to move Manchester United up to second in the Premier League table.
