Premier League reaction - Man Utd go second after late win

Burnley's recent Premier League improvement continued as they edged to a narrow victory over bottom side Sheffield United.

Captain Ben Mee's first-half header from a corner was enough to separate the two lowest-scoring sides in the top flight.

Sean Dyche's side have now won three of their past five games and rise to 16th, while the Blades remain bottom with only two points.

In a tight affair, Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood both went close to opening the scoring for the hosts but saw their close-range efforts superbly saved by visiting goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

David McGoldrick's second-half shot, which was saved by Nick Pope, and Rhian Brewster's near-post header, cleared on the line by home midfielder Ashley Westwood, were Sheffield United's best opportunities.

The beleaguered Blades have now equalled Queens Park Rangers' record of 16 games for the longest winless start to a Premier League season.